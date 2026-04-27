2026 World Cup: The Best Young Players at the Tournament—Ranked

Lifelong dreams will be fulfilled this summer as an up-and-coming crop of precocious superstars take to the World Cup stage.

Many of the planet’s most talented youngsters will be appearing at world soccer’s most prestigious event for the first time in their burgeoning careers, desperate to create a legacy and return from North America as a world champion.

There’s set to be quite the competition for the Young Player of the Tournament prize, distributed at each tournament to the most impressive player aged 21 or under at the beginning of the calendar year.

Many of the tournament’s rookies are already established stars, unlikely to be overawed by the immense pressure that comes with representing their country.

With that in mind, here are the talented youngsters vying for the Young Player of the Tournament award at the 2026 World Cup.

10. Aleksandar Pavlović (Germany)

Bayern Munich’s starlet will travel to North America. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Germany lost its midfield playmaker following the retirement of Toni Kroos, but the future is in safe hands with Aleksandar Pavlović. Another gem off the Bayern Munich production line, the 21-year-old has already earned a regular place in Vincent Kompany’s XI, hoping to follow his recent Bundesliga triumph with a Champions League trophy.



Increased exposure in the Bayern first team has boosted his chances of featuring heavily for Germany this summer. Julian Nagelsmann has placed significant faith in the young tempo-setter, handing him nine appearances already.



An adept distributor and ball-winner, Pavlović is multi-faceted and ready to draw eyeballs in North America. Crucially, he’s never found himself overwhelmed on the big stage for Bayern, and won’t be short of confidence this summer.

9. Warren Zaïre-Emery (France)

Warren Zaïre-Emery has flourished at PSG this season. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images.

The fact that Warren Zaïre-Emery is still just 20 years old speaks volumes. The Frenchman is closing in on 180 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain already, while he’s also represented France on 10 separate occasions—a tally that would be considerably higher if he wasn’t competing for a place in the world’s deepest squad.



The tenacious youngster is enjoying his most influential season yet for PSG, featuring prominently in the engine room and at right back covering for injured teammates. He’s barely missed a beat, seamlessly staking his claim for the European champions.



Whether Zaïre-Emery is an automatic starter this summer remains to be seen, with Didier Deschamps boasting the likes of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Adrien Rabiot in the center. However, few could begrudge him his spot for Les Bleus.

8. Endrick (Brazil)

Endrick has been in fantastic form on loan at Lyon. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Endrick’s inclusion in Brazil’s World Cup squad has not been assured throughout the campaign. Difficulties under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid threatened his first World Cup appearance, but his loan switch to Lyon has sparked a resurgence.



The 15-cap international has been a man possessed in France, scoring seven and assisting as many during his half-season on loan. There has been the odd disappointing display, but Endrick has been overwhelmingly super for Lyon.



Brazil is already more than aware of his talents and former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could get the best out of him in North America. Minutes might also be an issue for Endrick, but he can still make a massive impact.

7. Arda Güler (Türkiye)

Arda Güler has enjoyed an impressive campaign. | IMAGO

Joining Kenan Yıldız in an exciting Türkiye team is Arda Güler. Purely based on technique and ability, the Real Madrid star would rank higher, but with his country unlikely to go too far this summer, his chances of winning the Young Player of the Tournament award diminish.



Güler has deserved his position in Madrid’s starting lineup this season, a growing highlight reel of simply staggering strikes underscoring his class. The diminutive creator is unstoppable in full flight and looks set to make good on the burgeoning potential witnessed first at Fenerbahçe.



Güler’s output has somewhat flown under the radar this term, but he’s managed over 20 goal involvements and has become a crucial facilitator for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé. He could well light up the World Cup.

6. Dean Huijsen (Spain)

Dean Huijsen is a class act. | David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Dean Huijsen has endured a mixed debut term with Real Madrid, but his position in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad is safe. The seven-cap international has already won favor with the veteran manager and could well start in his back four this summer.



Preparing for his first ever major tournament with La Roja, Huijsen’s silky style should translate to the international stage with few teething problems. Huge expectations will fall on his shoulders and those of the reigning European champions this summer.



The 21-year-old is an archetypal Spanish international, boasting excellent technical ability and an effortless grace which puts him among the most talented youngsters set to sparkle in North America.

5. Estêvão (Brazil)

Estêvão is struggling with injury at the worst moment. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Estêvão has taken to international soccer like a duck to water. Five goals in his first 11 Brazil appearances, the turbo-charged winger has already been marked for greatness, and the World Cup is set to offer him an opportunity to begin his legacy.



The Chelsea winger is a doubt for the tournament following a season-ending hamstring injury, but Estêvão will undoubtedly feature for the Seleção if he can prove his fitness ahead of the tournament.



While far from perfect preparation for the World Cup, Estêvão has the flair and class to prevail. He could well start for Ancelotti’s side this summer and is likely to make his presence felt when handed opportunities.

4. Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

Pau Cubarsí is already a Spain starter. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Midfielders and forwards are always going to steal the headlines, with no defender winning the award since the 1982 tournament, but Pau Cubarsí could change that trend this summer. The La Masia product is already a cornerstone in Barcelona’s defense and appears set to be the same for Spain.



The 19-year-old’s composure and mental fortitude have stood tall during his fledgling career, but his defensive intelligence and expert passing range already place him among the best defenders heading to the tournament.



Spain is among the main candidates for the trophy in North America and Cubarsí will play a sizable part in any success. Alongside young compatriot Huijsen, he could dazzle on his World Cup debut.

3. João Neves (Portugal)

João Neves is another Paris Saint-Germain starlet making waves. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

PSG’s squad is laced with talent and João Neves sometimes struggles to earn the plaudits his performances deserve. The Portuguese midfielder has built an incredible partnership with countryman Vitinha for the French giants, a relationship which is set to flourish this summer.



Neves is a touch more industrious than his compatriot and teammate, but few midfielders possess such an all-round game. There is nothing the 21-year-old can’t do and Roberto Martínez is well aware of that fact, handing Neves 23 international caps already.



Portugal arguably travels to North America with the competition’s strongest midfield, Vitinha also featuring alongside Bruno Fernandes, but Neves continues to be an unsung hero for club and country.

2. Désiré Doué (France)

The Frenchman has already lit up a Champions League final. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images.

Désiré Doué can handle pressure. The France international announced himself to the world with a blinding two-goal performance in last season’s Champions League final, PSG thrashing Inter 5–0 courtesy of the winger’s undeniable brilliance.



Doué has not been quite as productive from a creative standpoint this term, but his goalscoring output is unchanged. The 20-year-old is just one of Deschamps’s countless options in the final third capable of single-handedly deciding a contest.



An unfortunate injury to Hugo Ekitiké frees up more room in France’s forward line for Doué, whose versatility makes him a handy addition to the France squad. Mbappé, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé might hog the limelight, but Doué can match his compatriots.

1. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal will compete for multiple individual prizes this summer. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

There is simply no doubt over the most likely winner of the Young Player of the Tournament. Lamine Yamal, who claimed the prize at Euro 2024, could well be named the tournament’s overall MVP come its conclusion, the generational genius already considered Spain and Barcelona’s most significant component.



A hamstring injury means he will lose momentum ahead of the tournament, missing the remainder of the club campaign, but Yamal should be fit and firing for the World Cup. He doesn’t need much time to rediscover his mojo when returning from ailments.



If Spain is to win the championship, Yamal will most likely be La Roja’s protagonist, supported by an awesome cast. This is the first of many World Cups set up for Yamal to dominate.

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