Every Nation Qualified for the 2026 World Cup Knockout Stages

“Knockout football,” former England international Owen Hargreaves surmised, “is so different to the group stage.”

For the first time in the World Cup’s 96-year history, as many as 32 teams will get the chance to savor the added pressure that comes after advancing past the first round. All 24 sides which finish first and second in their respective groups automatically book a ticket to the round of 32, where they will be joined by the eight best performing third-place teams.

The recipe for any successful tournament usually sees the co-hosts perform well and the first sides to guarantee their spot in the next phase of the competition duly benefited from home advantage.

Every Team Guaranteed a Place in 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Mexico has won its first two games for only the third time in World Cup history. | Manuel Velasquez/FIFA/Getty Images

Group A : Mexico

: Mexico Group D: USMNT

Mexico was the first nation to punch a ticket to the inaugural World Cup round of 32. Javier Aguirre’s side was booed during each of its matches yet emerged with a perfect record against South Africa and South Korea. Thanks to yet another addendum to the rules which no one asked FIFA to make, ensuring that head-to-head record is the first tiebreaker rather than goal difference, Mexico has already been crowned Group A winner.

Not only does this mean that El Tri will face a theoretically weaker opponent in the first knockout phase, but it has also secured home advantage for the next two matches. If the diminished performances of Mexico’s group-stage opponents is anything to go by, that could prove to be a pivotal factor.

The USMNT would do well to not have home advantage throughout a tournament largely staged in the U.S. An enlivened fanbase cheered on successive wins for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in Group D, which proved to be enough to guarantee passage to the next round. Given the U.S. boss is eyeing up the ultimate prize, this is just one more step on the journey.

When Do the 2026 World Cup Knockout Stages Begin?

There have been some significant changes at the 2026 World Cup. | Omar Vega/FIFA/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup has more group stage fixtures than any other previous edition of the tournament had total matches. A dizzying schedule of four games per day for large stretches ensures that the first round of 72 clashes is wrapped up by June 27.

The opening round of 32 game is scheduled for June 28, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles between the runners-up in Groups A and B. This unprecedented phase of knockouts—the previous seven editions have all begun with a round of 16—lasts for six days.

Independence Day will be competing for national focus with the round of 16—especially if France and Germany face off as expected—which kicks off on July 4. The first break of fixtures isn’t until July 8, which signals the start of the competition’s business end with a tantalizing series of knockout ties in store.

2026 World Cup Knockout Schedule

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Phase Dates Round of 32 June 28–July 3 Round of 16 July 4–7 Quarterfinals July 9–11 Semifinals July 14–15 Final July 19

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