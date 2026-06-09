2026 World Cup Winner: Odds, Predictions With France, Argentina and Spain Among Favorites

Predicting the winner of the 2026 World Cup is no easy task—and even more nerve-racking if you’re putting money on it.

Will Argentina defend its crown, or will France get revenge for its 2022 final defeat? Could Spain, the reigning European champion, justify its status as favorite? Or will England finally end decades of hurt and bring it home?

If you’re planning to bet on the outright winner ahead of the tournament, you’ll want to know where the odds stand.

Fortunately, in conjunction with DraftKings odds, Sports Illustrated has you covered with the 11 favorites heading into a summer of fun.

11. Belgium

Lukaku and De Bruyne are still kicking about. | Joris Verwijst/Soccrates/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +4000



Belgium’s so-called “second golden generation” has largely come and gone without delivering silverware, but a few remnants still remain—most notably Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, both of whom will lead its World Cup campaign this summer.



Still, the nation feels more like one in transition than a genuine contender heading into the tournament.

10. Colombia

Luis Díaz is Colombia's main man. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +4000



Colombia finished above both Brazil and Uruguay in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying and also beat reigning world champion Argentina—proving it has more than enough to compete with the big boys this summer.



Its attack—featuring the likes of Luis Díaz, Luis Suárez and Cucho Hernández—has the pace and directness to trouble anyone. However, a leaky defense may ultimately prove to be its downfall.

9. Norway

Haaland scored 16 goals in qualifying. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +3000



All eyes will be on Erling Haaland at Norway’s first World Cup since 1998, with the Manchester City star scoring 16 goals in qualifying—twice as many as any other player in Europe.



Norway will of course need his goals if it is to progress out of a tough group containing France, Senegal and Iraq. If it does manage to escape that group, it could be a sign that it is capable of going far as a genuine dark horse.

8. Netherlands

The Netherlands hope to make noise in the later stages. | ANP/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2000



For all its star power over the years and revolutionary Total Football, the Netherlands has never won the World Cup.



This summer may represent its best opportunity since reaching the final in 2010. Even without injured midfielder Xavi Simons, the Oranje boasts quality across the pitch and has few obvious weaknesses.



Several key players—including Donyell Malen, Guus Til and Jurriën Timber—also arrive at the tournament in excellent form, giving the Dutch plenty of reason to believe this could finally be their year.

7. Germany

Germany has high hopes this summer. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +1400



If Germany has proven anything over the years, it’s that you should never count it out.



Its 1974 World Cup triumph came against the odds in the final against the Netherlands, while its run to glory in 2014 included a stunning 7–1 demolition of tournament favorite Brazil in one of the most one-sided matches the competition has ever seen.



Germany is not quite the force it once was, but it still possesses enough quality and star power to spring a surprise.

6. Brazil

Brazil is in fine form ahead of the World Cup. | Wagner Meier/Getty Images.

DraftKings Odds: +900



Brazil has not lifted the World Cup since 2002, often falling short of expectations on the biggest stage in the years since.



There is a growing belief, however, that things could be different this time under the legendary Carlo Ancelotti. The Seleção once again looks to be playing the kind of free-flowing, attack-minded soccer that has defined its rich history, giving fans hope that a sixth world title could finally be within reach.

5. Argentina

Lionel Messi. | Juan Manuel Baez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +900



Defending champion Argentina will once again be led by the legendary Lionel Messi, who is set to make his final World Cup appearance.



Many had written off both him and La Albiceleste before the tournament in 2022—especially after that shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia—but Messi produced his magic when it mattered most and, with a little help from fortune along the way, inspired Argentina to glory.



Writing off a repeat this time around would be a mistake.

4. Portugal

Portugal will be in the mix this summer. | Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +850



Portugal is one of the more intriguing contenders heading into the summer.



While still captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Martínez’s side arguably looks more dangerous when it isn’t built entirely around the veteran forward, whose influence is no longer what it once was despite remaining a focal point whenever he plays.



If Martínez can strike the right balance—using Ronaldo as a weapon rather than a necessity—and place greater trust in younger attacking talents such as Francisco Trincão, Rafael Leão, and João Félix, Portugal has the quality to make a very deep run.

3. England

Harry Kane is one of the best goalscorers competing in the 2026 World Cup. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +700



England enjoyed a perfect qualifying campaign, winning all eight games without conceding a single goal, while playing the kind of free-flowing, attacking soccer under Thomas Tuchel that had been missing under the previous regime.



However, coping with the enormous pressure to finally deliver success after 60 years of hurt will likely be the deciding factor in whether it can go all the way.

2. France

Kylian Mbappé is Didier Deschamps’ main man. | Thomas Padilla/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +475



France won the World Cup in 2018, finished as runner-up to Argentina in 2022, and is once again expected to make a deep run into the latter stages this time around.



With perhaps the most devastating attacking options in the tournament—Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Désiré Doué and more—it’s hard not to see them blowing opponents away, if manager Didier Deschamps gives them a license to.

1. Spain

Spain is the favorite. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +450



Spain are the marginal favorite to lift the World Cup heading into the tournament.



The reigning European champion boasts a squad packed with world-class talent across the pitch—from David Raya in goal, Pau Cubarsí at the back, Rodri and Pedri controlling midfield, and, of course, its talisman, Lamine Yamal, leading the charge in the final third.



Luis de la Fuente’s side is going to take some serious stopping.

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