26 Memorable World Cup Jerseys

Every four years, the World Cup delivers moments that live forever—stunning goals, outrageous skill, shock upsets, underdog runs and celebrations etched into soccer history.

But it’s not just the action on the pitch that sticks in people’s minds. The kits do too.

Over the years, the tournament has produced some truly unforgettable jerseys—whether because of their iconic designs, bold colors, place in World Cup folklore or simply because they were completely outrageous.

To celebrate the 2026 World Cup, Sports Illustrated looks back at 26 of the most memorable jerseys in tournament history, in no particular order.

1. Denmark (1986, Away)

Denmark’s kit from 1986 was certainly memorable. | Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Denmark’s performances at the 1986 World Cup may be largely forgotten—its campaign ending with a 5–1 thrashing by Spain in the Round of 16—but its kits certainly are not.



Featuring a futuristic pinstriped design split down the middle, with the home shirt predominantly red and the away version white, they looked unlike anything seen at the time.

2. Japan (1998, Home)

What a kit. | Dimitri Iundt/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

Japan made its World Cup debut in 1998 and did so in serious style.



Living up to its nickname, the Blue Samurai, its home kit featured a royal blue base with striking red flame detailing on the sleeves and a bold white collar.



Who could forget that?

3. Mexico (1998, Home)

What. A. Kit. | WEREK/IMAGO

We know we said this list isn’t ranked, but this surely has to be the best—or at least most memorable—World Cup kit of all time.



Inspired by the country’s rich cultural heritage, the shirt featured the iconic Sun Stone embossed over traditional green tones, creating a design that felt almost alive—like it was staring straight back at you.

4. Colombia (1990, Home)

Carlos Valderrama rocked this kit. | Norbert Schmidt/IMAGO

Colombia showed up to the 1990 World Cup wearing a home jersey that was arguably even more memorable than Carlos Valderrama’s iconic blond curls.



A vibrant yellow base combined with bold red and blue blocks across the shoulders—it was a thing of beauty.

5. Chile (1998, Home)

Still looks like a Reebok logo to us ... | Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images

Chile’s 1997 home kit was initially ruled out for the 1998 World Cup due to FIFA restrictions on oversized branding, with its large Reebok shoulder design deemed non-compliant.



Rather than redesign it, only a small tweak was made to the white triangles so it no longer formed a visible logo—and the kit was somehow approved.

6. Nigeria (1994, Away)

Nigeria certainly looked the part in 1994. | Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

When thinking of memorable Nigeria World Cup kits, most would point to its neon green effort from 2018, but we’d argue its away jersey from its debut in 1994 is even more iconic.



Worn by the Super Eagles’ golden generation—Jay-Jay Okocha, Rashidi Yekini, Finidi George—the shirt featured a vibrant green, white and black geometric pattern inspired by traditional Nigerian design, giving it a bold and unmistakable identity.

7. Argentina (1986, Home)

Some kit. Some player. | Photo Agency/Getty Images

Argentina had two stars as it lifted the 1986 World Cup—Diego Maradona and its iconic home jersey—with the little magician running riot through the world’s best defenses in one of the cleanest kits the game has ever seen.

8. Netherlands (1974, Home)

A masterful kit for a masterful player. | Werner Baum/picture alliance/Getty Image

Sometimes, for something to be truly memorable, it doesn’t have to be bold or brash—just beautifully understated.



The Netherlands’ home kit at the 1974 World Cup was exactly that: entirely orange, apart from two subtle black stripes on the shoulders and the classic black lion crest over the heart.

9. Brazil (1994, Home)

Romario was the star of 1994. | Tony Marshall/EMPICS/Getty Images

Brazil’s World Cup kit has always been special, but the 1994 edition was truly unforgettable.



Produced by Umbro, it featured the classic canary yellow base with green accents and a distinctive thick collar. What set it apart was a subtle sublimated pattern of the CBF crest, repeated diagonally across the jersey, giving it a unique textured feel without overpowering the design.



A true masterpiece of a kit—fitting for a Brazil side that went on to lift its fourth World Cup title.

10. Uruguay (1930, Home)

Honestly, who's idea was this?! | Creative Commons

We didn’t say every kit on this list had to be memorable for the right reasons—and that certainly applies to Bolivia’s kit from the inaugural World Cup in 1930.



Bolivia decided to pay tribute to the hosts of the first-ever World Cup by pulling on shirts that collectively read “VIVA URUGUAY”—which, of course, looked great when the team lined up for a photo.



Once the match got underway, however, the letters were scattered all over the pitch, leaving fans to make out everything from “Gravy” to “Guava” to “Aviary.”



Memorable? Yes. Absolutely ridiculous? Also yes.

11. West Germany (1990, Home)

Lothar Matthäus was one of the stars of the 1990 World Cup. | Kicker/Liedel/IMAGO

West Germany wore a kit worthy of champions in 1990, storming to World Cup glory in a classic adidas home shirt that featured the national flag colours of red, black and gold in a bold, slanted triple-stripe design that has since become the stuff of legend.

12. Jamaica (1998, Home)

This kit is now a collector’s item. | Olivier Morin/Getty Images

Jamaica has only ever played at one World Cup—in 1998—but did so in one of the most eccentric kits the tournament has ever seen, featuring a bold geometric abstract motif down the right-hand side in the colors of the Jamaican flag.



A thick V-neck collar, extending unusually low into the shirt, completed the distinctive look.

13. DR Congo (2026, Home)

DR Congo’s new kit is great. | Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The newest kit on this list, DR Congo makes its first World Cup appearance since 1974 (when it was known as Zaire) this summer, and will do so wearing a striking ocean-blue shirt with red trim and a bold torso print inspired by the power and agility of the leopard—the team’s nickname.

14. Croatia (1998, Home)

You couldn’t miss Croatia’s 1998 World Cup home kit. | Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

If you hadn’t figured it out by now, 1998 was a peak year for kits—and Croatia’s home jersey was no different.



Wearing a striking red-and-white chessboard pattern that covered nearly the entire shirt, Davor Šuker and co. made a memorable run to the semifinals in their first-ever World Cup appearance while wearing it.

15. Tunisia (1998, Home)

A cult classic. | Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

A kit people seemed to take a dislike to at the time, Tunisia’s 1998 strip has since become something of a collector’s item.



Featuring a slash-like design across the front, the Eagles of Carthage looked as though they’d been clawed by an actual eagle. Whether that was intentional or not, who knows—but it looked pretty cool.

16. Republic of Ireland (1994, Away)

This Irish number is a great shirt. | APL/IMAGO

The Republic of Ireland’s away jersey at the 1994 World Cup is perhaps just as memorable as its famous 1–0 win over Italy at the tournament.



Stepping away from its usual all-white look, it featured a white base with bold green stripes, accented with touches of orange that gradually faded as they ran down the shirt.

17. England (1990, Third)

England only ever wore this kit once, in 1991 against Turkey. | Phil O’Brien/EMPICS/Getty Images

A slight rule bend here, as England never actually wore this shirt at the 1990 World Cup, but it was there in the squad as a backup option if needed.



Now a cult classic, it featured a blue base with a subtle geometric pattern, plus stripe detailing on the collar and sleeves and a glossy finish. Pure peak ‘90s design, it marked a more daring era for England kits, moving away from the nation’s traditionally plain look.

18. Belgium (2022, Home)

Flames. | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Belgium channelled its inner Guy Fieri at the 2022 World Cup by adding flame graphics to the sleeves of its red home shirt.



The result was certainly unforgettable, but sadly for the Red Devils, it couldn’t fire them past the group stages.

19. Italy (1978, Home)

Less is more, sometimes. | Mirror Syndication International/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Much like the Netherlands’ kit of 1974, sometimes less is more—and that definitely applies to Italy’s home shirt from four years later.



All blue and form-fitting, with little more than the Italian flag on the chest, it was simplicity at its finest.



Bellissimo!

20. USA (1994, Away)

Impossible to miss. | Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images

Hosting its first-ever World Cup in 1994, the USA made sure it wasn’t to be missed with its spectacular away jersey.



Featuring a denim-style blue base and covered in bold white stars, it was completely wild—yet unmistakably American, and utterly unforgettable. We loved it.

21. Honduras (2014, Home)

That's some crest. | Vinicius Costa/ Getty Images

What made Honduras’ 2014 World Cup kits memorable wasn’t the designs themselves—largely plain white for the home shirt and blue for the away—but the redesigned crest.



Featuring a bold “H” alongside the word Honduras and the five stars from the national flag, it sat proudly on the chest, replacing the traditional flag emblem.

22. Iran (1998, Home)

Not sure, but think this might be Iran? | Nader Davoodi/ATP Images/Getty Images

Iran wanted to make sure nobody forgot who it was at the 1998 World Cup, so it took a rather direct approach.



Its jerseys featured a giant “IRAN” emblazoned across the front in bold capital letters, while a smaller “I.R.”—short for the Islamic Republic of Iran—sat above it for good measure.



Job well done, Iran.

23. Spain (1994, Home)

Spiffing. | APL/IMAGO

Before Spain became a World Cup winner and European powerhouse, success was harder to come by—but at least it had some great kits.



None were more memorable than its 1994 World Cup home shirt, which featured faint red stripes, blue and yellow diamond detailing down the right side and a lovely thick collar.

24. France (1982, Home)

A real beauty of a kit. | AFP/Getty Images

Faint white pinstripes, a deep V-neck collar that left just enough room for a hairy chest or gold chain (or both) and that oversized golden cockerel crest paired with the adidas trefoil logo.



Honestly, what’s not to love about France’s 1998 World Cup home kit?

25. Cameroon (2002, Home)

Yes, Cameroon really wore this at the 2002 World Cup. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

We know what you’re thinking, but, yes, Cameroon really did wear this at the 2002 World Cup.



The Indomitable Lions had originally planned to wear a sleeveless shirt, just as they had at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations, but FIFA stepped in and banned the design.



Rather than create an entirely new kit, Puma simply stitched black sleeves onto the vest so it technically complied with the rules.



Honestly, we’d have preferred the original version—but the end result was memorable nonetheless.

26. South Africa (1998, Home)

Sure, why not. | Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

South Africa’s 1998 World Cup home kit looked like someone had thrown every colour in the national flag into a blender—and somehow made it work.



With bold yellow, black, and white panels colliding across the front, bright green sleeves, and the iconic Bafana Bafana crest tying it all together, it was loud, chaotic, and unmistakably South African.



Love it or hate it, it was impossible to ignore.

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