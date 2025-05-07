3 Things Arsenal Must Do Differently to Reach Champions League Final
Arsenal's 2024/25 campaign hinges on Wednesday night's Champions League semifinal second leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Gunners, who have endured a peculiar season, still boast the opportunity to win the Champions League for the first time in their history, but must overcome a one-goal deficit during their tie with PSG midweek. Their first leg performance was surprisingly lethargic and there were few complaints following their 1-0 defeat.
The weekend's defeat to Bournemouth only exacerbated concerns over Arsenal's comeback potential in Paris, especially given Mikel Arteta decided against resting important first team players in favour of starting the club's peripheral figures.
But the good news for Arsenal is that only one goal separates the sides and the north Londoners have regularly proven their ability to topple the elite — both domestically and on the continent. Their quarterfinal triumph over Real Madrid is evidence enough.
Here, Sports Illustrated analyses three ways in which Arsenal can improve to punch their ticket to the Champions League final.
Close Midfield Gaps
Thomas Partey's needless yellow card in the closing stages of the quarterfinal second leg with Madrid proved costly within four minutes of last week's duel with PSG. The French giants exposed the chasm in Arsenal's midfield swiftly, with Ousmane Dembélé allowed far too much space in the middle of the park as he opened the scoring.
The absent Partey, who was suspended following his caution at the Santiago Bernabeu, left a void that Arsenal struggled to fill during the first leg, forcing Mikel Merino back into midfield and Declan Rice into a more reserved function. It not only weakened their attacking threat, it offered PSG the ability to dominate central areas.
Partey's European return will make a significant impact on Wednesday. The Ghanaian will be decisive in plugging the gaps that PSG exploited during the first leg, especially Dembélé - who is available to start despite suffering a hamstring injury at the Emirates.
Rice will also be allowed to take up more advanced positions in the knowledge that Partey is screening the back four behind him, with the Arsenal midfielder having showcased his attacking talents during recent weeks with three goals and two assists in his last seven.
Utilise the Physicality of Mikel Merino
Partey's presence will not only allow Rice more freedom and solidify Arsenal's midfield, it will enable Merino to reprise his makeshift centre forward function in Paris.
The Spaniard has been a surprise revelation since stepping in for the injured Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, offering regular goals and a much-needed focal point. Leandro Trossard has shared minutes with him at number nine, but the Belgian struggled to unnerve Marquinhos and Willian Pacho last week - even spurning an excellent equalising opportunity.
Merino's return should give PSG's defence more to think about, with his physicality allowing Arsenal to hold possession and their turbo-charged wingers space to run in behind Enrique's high line. The 28-year-old managed two assists in his most recent European away game at Madrid and Arsenal have looked a more complete outfit with him leading the line.
Revive Set-Piece Magic
When Arsenal have been crying out for attacking invention, they have often turned to set pieces. The Gunners, with the help of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, have been prolific from dead balls this season, scoring 14 times from said scenarios in the Premier League alone.
Rice's free-kick double proved decisive in the quarterfinal and Merino was inches away from scoring from a set piece in the first leg with PSG, with the offside flag denying the Spaniard an equaliser.
With Arsenal having struggled for creativity against PSG last week, they could turn to their physicality and array of aerial threats against a side with few towering presences. In an encounter of fine margins, the Gunners must rely on one of their greatest assets.