6 Deals That Could Happen Before First Summer Transfer Deadline
FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup hasn’t exactly thrown the summer schedule into disarray, but it has forced a change to the summer transfer window.
While clubs will have a 12-week spell from mid-June to September 1 to bolster their squads for 2025–26 and beyond, FIFA opted to offer teams competing at the Club World Cup in the United States a chance to sign players in time for the tournament.
As a result, the 2025 summer window has been split into two. The first of which—labelled an ’exceptional registration period’—opened right after the Champions League final and will close on Tuesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. (BST). Thus, there’s bound to be some urgency, especially for Club World Cup competitors, to get a glut of deals over the line.
Here are seven transfers which could be completed before the first deadline of the summer.
1. Tijjani Reijnders to Man City
Pep Guardiola memorably said with tears in his eyes that Manchester City “cannot replace” Sergio Aguero in 2021, only to eventually sign Erling Haaland and alleviate any fears of a striker crisis brewing at the Etihad.
It’s fair to say that Haaland has done a decent job of mitigating the great Argentine’s void, and City are now aiming to replace another contemporary legend in Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian’s service over the past decade has greatly contributed to City’s dominance of the Premier League, and tasking one man as a replacement would surely be too great of a burden.
The Cityzens are thus turning to multiple faces boasting varying profiles to rejuvenate their De Bruyne-less engine room.
The first man poised for an Etihad move is Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders: a dynamic and elegant Dutchman who can do it all. He’s more Ilkay Gündoğan than De Bruyne and has the potential to blossom into something special in Manchester. The man himself has already confirmed his intention to play at the Club World Cup with City after a £46.3 million ($62.7 million) deal was agreed.
2. Rayan Cherki to Man City
You can’t help but be intrigued by the possibility of Rayan Cherki working with Pep Guardiola.
While undeniably great, the Spaniard has been accused of stifling the individual genius of stars for the sake of the collective. There’s perhaps some truth in that, but Guardiola hasn’t targeted the likes of Jeremy Doku and Savinho in recent years for the sake of it.
He’s always a step or two ahead, the man who so many follow, and perhaps City’s accumulation of maverick dribblers points towards an idealistic shift. Cherki is as exciting as they get with the ball at his feet, but there are distinct physical drawbacks which are bound to manifest in the Premier League.
Still, the arrangement is fascinating, and City are hoping to have their new two-footed playmaker available in the U.S.
3. Jamie Gittens to Chelsea
Chelsea have some work to do if they’re to have Gittens available for the Club World Cup, but they have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund for the Englishman’s signature.
Gittens, who once donned sky blue for Manchester City’s academy, enjoyed a breakout year in the Bundesliga after showing some exciting flashes in 2023–24. He’s just the latest Englishman to have success at Signal Iduna Park, and Chelsea will hope the young winger follows in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham as opposed to Jadon Sancho after leaving the German club.
The Blues have already signed Liam Delap this summer but are in need of another wide option after opting against signing Sancho permanently following his indifferent loan spell.
4. Illya Zabarnyi to PSG
Bournemouth’s defence has been gutted. Dean Huijsen has joined Real Madrid and Liverpool are destined to acquire left back Milos Kerkez. However, the raiding of Andoni Iraola’s backline may not have been completed yet.
While much was made of Huijsen after he rocked up at the Vitality, Ukrainian international Illya Zabarnyi serenely went about his work next to him and enjoyed an equally impressive season.
The 22-year-old has caught the eye of PSG, who have reportedly identified Zabarnyi as their primary transfer target this summer. The defender is thought to be keen on the move, but the French giants must pay a premium to tempt Bournemouth into a sale.
5. Franco Mastantuono to Real Madrid
Real Madrid dipped their toe in the South American market again and have walked away with one of the continent’s premier teenage talents.
Franco Mastantuono has supposedly opted for Los Blancos despite interest from PSG, and the player looks set to join the club on a six-year deal after Madrid triggered the €45 million (€51 million, £38 million) release clause in his contract.
“If the player wants to leave, he goes, he executes the clause and there’s not much to do,” River Plate president Jorge Prito said in regard to Mastantuono’s impending departure, but River hope to have the teenager available for the Club World Cup.
Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to let Mastantuono join Madrid after the tournament having secured his signature.
6. Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund not only aim to have Gittens still in their ranks for the Club World Cup, but they also want a fresh and familiar-looking face available out in the U.S. too.
Jude Bellingham’s path to superstardom was ably supported by the German club, who enjoyed his service for three years before Real Madrid came calling. BVB eventually spent over £30 million ($41.7 million) to sign the then-17-year-old and they’re willing to commit a similar fee to sign Jude’s brother, Jobe.
While many have questioned whether the younger Bellingham can reach the heights of his brother, 19-year-old Jobe is a mightily talented player in his own right.
The teenager contributed heavily to a Sunderland team that earned promotion to the Premier League and is set to reap the benefits of Dortmund’s knack for turning young Englishmen into some of the continent’s most prized assets.