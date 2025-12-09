Alejandro Garnacho Fires Final Man Utd Shot With Brutal One-Word Answer
Alejandro Garnacho insisted he had no regrets over the nature of his departure from Manchester United as he described his summer transfer to Chelsea as a “step forwards.”
After joining United’s academy from Atlético Madrid in 2020, Garnacho appeared destined to become a superstar at Old Trafford. He made 144 senior appearances for the Red Devils, chipping in with 26 goals and 22 assists.
However, his time under United manager Ruben Amorim soon turned sour. He was famously dropped from the squad for a Manchester derby alongside Marcus Rashford in December 2024 and, after earning his way back into the team, saw his tenure end in frustration as he publicly clashed with the boss over his omission from the Europa League final starting lineup.
A £40 million ($53.3 million) move to Chelsea followed months later, and Garnacho was all too happy to brush off the circumstances of his Old Trafford exit.
“No,” was Garnacho’s blunt answer when asked if he had any regrets about leaving United. The Argentina international repeated the same one-word response to confirm he was not sad about leaving.
Garnacho: Chelsea Move a Step Forwards
Garnacho has had a mixed start to life at Chelsea. Six of his nine Premier League appearances have come as a starter, with the 21-year-old recording one goal and two assists thus far.
While the statistics may not jump off the page, Garnacho quickly credited Blues manager Enzo Maresca for helping to improve his overall game, confirming he felt happier under a boss whose confidence in his abilities is clear.
“I spoke with [Maresca before joining], he explained everything to me,” Garnacho said. “Now working together I think we are doing well, we are going to improve with time, it’s just three months. He trusts me.
“So that’s the most important [thing]—we have confidence and we are going to improve. The most important thing is confidence. He speaks with me every week and I think we’re going to be better—me as a player and the team all together, with time. We started the season three months ago so there’s confidence between manager and player.
“Sometimes in life you have to change things to maybe take a step forward or to improve as a player. It was the right moment, also the right club, so it was an easy decision.”