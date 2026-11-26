It took a while, but Alexander Isak is finally justifying his price tag at Liverpool, and the striker’s fine goalscoring form has put a club-record in his sights.

Isak scored twice on Wednesday night, as the Reds saw off Club Brugge 3–0 in the Champions League, taking his total up to 10 in 16 appearances this season.

The Sweden international expertly got in position to fire home from close range after Liverpool capitalized on Yan Sommer’s poor pass out for the opener in Belgium. He later rounded off the scoring with a neat chip over the goalkeeper after latching onto Alisson’s long ball.

After a slow first season, badly disrupted by injury, Liverpool are now starting to see the best of Isak—the traveling fans, especially. The brace in Bruges marked the sixth consecutive away game in which the forward has found the back of the net.

His total is as many as any Reds player managed away from home in all of 2025–26 (six by Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk).

Isak Can Match Salah Goal Record vs. Everton

Only Mo Salah has scored on more consecutive away trips than Isak. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The 27-year-old’s red-hot form also means he joins an exclusive club of just eight players to who enjoyed the same run of goals on the road for Liverpool: Dick Forshaw, Sam English, Gordon Hodgson, John Evans, John Aldridge, John Barnes and Mohamed Salah.

Only Salah has struck in seven straight away games across all competitions in the Premier League era, a record Isak can match in Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and then break when Liverpool face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 5.

Isak’s last away appearance without a goal was the opening day of the season, ironically against former team Newcastle United, bac on Aug. 23. He has scored since in road games against Ipswich Town, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fenerbahçe, Crystal Palace and now Club Brugge. He didn’t play against LASK in Austria, so not scoring then didn’t actually break his streak.

In the Premier League alone, Isak has scored in four consecutive away matches, so there is still a way to catch the division’s overall record, held by Robin van Persie over nine games in 2011.

Isak has scored just once in six previous matches against Everton for Liverpool and Newcastle, but his recent form makes him a serious threat to David Moyes’s side team in the derby.

Can Isak Get Even Better?

Alisson Becker plays the ball up to Isak who takes it all the way for Liverpool’s third 💥 pic.twitter.com/ksLloUr0JK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 25, 2026

“Obviously, he is in a great moment right now," Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said after Wednesday night’s Champions League win.

Isak is averaging a goal every 107 minutes in 2026-27, and is currently on track for his best Premier League return (more than 23 goals). With three Champions League strikes, this is already his best-ever European return in a season.

“They were playing man to man, so I was always one-v-one with the defender,” Isak told TNT Sports. “Alisson tried to kick the ball to me a couple of times and I’m happy he didn’t stop trying because the last one was good.

“I’m in a good place and the team is in a good place, most importantly. It was the perfect away win. Our attack is starting to click. Hopefully it just gets better from here.”