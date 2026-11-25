Liverpool were victorious during their trip to Belgium on Wednesday, beating Club Brugge 3–0 courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

A repeat of the 1976 UEFA Cup and 1978 European Cup finals—both of which the Reds won—promised entertainment between two expansive outfits, and the opening goal arrived in just the 13th minute. Bradley Barcola stole possession high up the field and teed up Dominik Szoboszlai, who eventually assisted Isak for a simple finish.

Both sides were guilty of profligacy during the remainder of an intriguing first half at the Jan Breydel Stadium, and it was a similar story for Liverpool after the restart. Szoboszlai spurned an outstanding opportunity to clinch the victory, stinging Yann Sommer’s palms at the end of an exquisite team move, and it appeared increasingly likely that their wastefulness would be punished.

But quick-fire goals in the closing stages eventually killed the contest for Liverpool. Wirtz doubled their lead with a sublime finish from the edge of the penalty area, scoring in his fifth consecutive match for club and country, before Isak collected Alisson’s pass, drove toward goal and produced a deft dink to notch his brace.

The victory moves Andoni Iraola’s men to fifth in the Champions League standings, and marks the third consecutive match in which they have scored three or more goals.

Winners and Losers

Winner

Trey Nyoni sparkled once again. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Another European outing, another impressive performance from Trey Nyoni.

The 19-year-old already looks at home at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, dictating the tempo with his stellar passing range and plugging gaps in the defensive third. No stage has proved too daunting for the Englishman, whose stock rises with each outing.

Nyoni was at the heart of things for the Reds. He completed more passes (54) than anybody on the field before his withdrawal in the 73rd minute, with a final accuracy of 92%, and managed 66 touches overall. With four defensive actions and 11 line-breaking passes as well, the teenager displayed his tremendous blend of grace and grit.

Loser

Victor Muñoz (right) hobbled off before the break. | BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Just five days on from serious long-term injuries for Harry Kane and Désiré Doué, there are understandable fears surrounding the premature exit of Victor Muñoz in the 42nd minute. At the end of an astonishingly athletic burst upfield, the Spaniard was left writhing in agony on the turf after lunging to rescue a heavy touch inside the area.

Muñoz appeared to be clutching his right knee following some contact with the covering Club Brugge defender, and a stretcher was called to remove him from the field. Fortunately, he was able to rise to his feet and slowly trudge off with some help from Liverpool’s medical staff, but Andoni Iraola will still be fearing the worst for his summer recruit ahead of an absolutely hectic period of fixtures over the winter—starting with the weekend’s Merseyside derby.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Club Brugge (4-2-3-1)

Dominik Szoboszlai impressed in midfield. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—8.7: Increasingly involved as the hosts pushed forward and conjured one particularly important save to deny an equalizer. Then turned provider for the third goal, registering a rare assist.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—6.8: Never looked entirely comfortable in defensive zones, while also offering little at the other end of the field. Needs to work on his crossing.

CB: Ronald Araújo—7.2: Typically committed in rebuffing Club Brugge, producing some important interventions inside his own box.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—7.9: An authoritative presence in Virgil van Dijk’s usual left-sided spot, winning plenty of duels with the in-form Nicolò Tresoldi. Regularly exhibited his excellent technique by driving through the press and picking out teammates with precision.

LB: Milos Kerkez—8.2: Engaged in a fierce battle with Carlos Forbs, which regularly toed and froed between defender and attacker. Kerkez finished on a high, though, recovering from a difficult first half.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.1: Kept calm to set up Isak early doors and motored around the midfield with the confidence of somebody donning the captain’s armband.

CM: Trey Nyoni—7.3: Didn’t miss a beat in midfield, both with his distribution and defensive play.

RW: Victor Muñoz—6.5: Showcased his blistering speed and direct style before being substituted with his nasty-looking injury.

AM: Florian Wirtz—8.0: Another encouraging performance from the red-hot German, who found the net for the third straight match in a Liverpool jersey. Have the past few weeks been a turning point for Wirtz? Iraola will certainly hope so.

LW: Bradley Barcola—8.2: Similarly to his performance at the weekend, there were positives and negatives to take from this showing. The Frenchman is undeniably electric, yet often lacks the finesse and decision-making to damage his opponents.

ST: Alexander Isak—9.2: Made amends for two glaring misses against United by sliding home the opener and doubling his tally with a cheeky chip. Produced some super hold-up play, too.

SUB: Rio Ngumoha (42’ for Muñoz)—7.8: Not as effective as he was against Diogo Dalot, but still a lively showing from the bench.

SUB: Virgil van Dijk (73’ for Frimpong)—6.3: Helped steady the ship.

SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (73’ for Nyoni)—6.0: An assured cameo.

SUB: Lewis Koumas (86’ for Barcola)—N/A

SUB: Luke Chambers (86’ for Isak)—N/A

Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James McConnell, Jayden Danns.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Barcola was lively once more. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Bradley Barcola will certainly prove a frustrating watch for Liverpool supporters. The turbo-charged winger offered Club Brugge significant headaches throughout as they struggled to contain his speed, and he deserves enormous credit for his defensive work, too. But the proper final product still eludes him—an issue which was present at former club Paris Saint-Germain.

will certainly prove a frustrating watch for Liverpool supporters. The turbo-charged winger offered Club Brugge significant headaches throughout as they struggled to contain his speed, and he deserves enormous credit for his defensive work, too. But the proper final product still eludes him—an issue which was present at former club Paris Saint-Germain. But two of Liverpool’s other forwards were far more ruthless. Alexander Isak once again delivered a clinical display as he really stamps his authority on this team, and there were some really bright connections between the Swede and his fellow attackers. Florian Wirtz also conjured another classy showing following his exploits against United, capped by a wonderful strike to secure the win.

once again delivered a clinical display as he really stamps his authority on this team, and there were some really bright connections between the Swede and his fellow attackers. also conjured another classy showing following his exploits against United, capped by a wonderful strike to secure the win. Liverpool’s defense deserve some plaudits, too, particularly the central pairing of Jérémy Jacquet and Ronald Araújo. Their full-blooded defending limited Club Brugge to half-chances for the most part, and they deserved their clean sheet come the full time whistle.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Brilliant Night

Liverpool became the first team since February to prevent Club Brugge from scoring , highlighting just what an impressive job their defense did.

, highlighting just what an impressive job their defense did. While their hosts produced 17 shots, only five were on target .

. The Reds were strong in attack as well, creating 1.97 expected goals, three big chances and 39 touches in the opposition area.

Statistic Club Brugge Liverpool Possession 54% 46% Expected Goals (xG) 1.15 1.97 Total Shots 17 13 Shots on Target 5 4 Big Chances 1 3 Pass Accuracy 85% 82% Fouls Committed 9 13 Corners 8 4