Mbappe Commitment, Perez Rant, ‘Rock Bottom’—Alvaro Arbeloa Reacts to Wild Week at Real Madrid

Álvaro Arbeloa called on Kylian Mbappé to “continue demonstrating his commitment to the club,” as the manager also answered questions about Florentino Pérez’s emergency press conference and more ahead of the La Liga meeting with Real Oviedo.

Madrid return to the field on Thursday night in their first match since the defeat against Barcelona that officially confirmed their rivals’s title win. Conceding La Liga also meant that Los Blancos will go consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

There is little to play for but pride in the final three games of the domestic season, with focus in recent days largely on Madrid’s off-field issues.

A locker-room civil war, José Mourinho’s potential return and Pérez’s—at times surreal—address to the press on Tuesday, during which he announced presidential elections, have dominated headlines this week.

Facing the press on Wednesday a day after his boss, Arbeloa attempted to maintain an air of calm.

On the State of Madrid

Arbeloa backed Madrid to come back stronger next season. | IMAGO / Pressinphoto

On whether Real Madrid had hit a low point this season, the manager said: “I find it surprising to hear that we've hit rock bottom. What are other clubs hitting? We haven't gone 50 years without winning anything.

“If Real Madrid is where it is, it's because of the high standards. I wouldn't dare say that Real Madrid won't win anything next season. Real Madrid has been doing things well for some time now, it's very well managed, and it has great players. In the summer, the necessary analysis will be done to improve.

“They’ll have a stronger squad, knowing that this is a sport and that no club wins the Champions League or La Liga every year.”

On Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé has a hamstring injury. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Asked about the fitness of Mbappé, who is still recovering from a hamstring issue that has kept him out of the last two games, Arbeloa called on the forward to keep fighting for the cause.

He said: “We'll see if he can finish today’s session. He completed it yesterday, and if he’s available, he’ll certainly get some playing time and the opportunity to continue demonstrating his commitment to the club.”

The focus quickly turned to Mbappé’s commitment to the club amid a series of recent controversies, Arbeloa declined to speak about the player directly.

"Everyone has given 100%,” Arbeloa stressed. “If I hadn’t, I don’t know where I would be. I’m lucky to be here. My players have to be aware of how fortunate they are. Real Madrid leaves a huge mark on you and does more for us than anyone else does for the club.”

On Pérez

Florentino Pérez took aim at various targets in an explosive tirade. | Dennis Agyeman/AFP7/Getty Images

Arbeloa backed the president’s eyebrow-raising press conference in which he called out journalists and continued to push claims of officiating bias against Real Madrid.

“I’m not here to comment on the president's press conference,” Arbeloa insisted. “Any Madrid fan who listened to the president yesterday agrees that he should defend the interests of his members and agrees that Madrid is treated differently than other clubs in the world.”

Asked if he would support Pérez in the upcoming elections, the manager responded: “Since I’m not a member, I’m not going to vote. I’ve known Real Madrid without Florentino and I know what it was like. I’ll stick with these 26 years, and the fans will remember what Florentino has done beyond the titles.

“Along with Santiago Bernabéu, they are the two most influential people. If there’s anyone capable of turning this situation around, it’s Florentino."

On His Own Future

Arbeloa is expected to be replaced this summer. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With Mourinho now widely expected to take the helm at the end of the season, Arbeloa appears to have very little time left as Real Madrid manager.

He batted away questions about his future, telling reporters: “I understand the questions and doubts; if I were sitting there, I would ask the same questions. The philosophy since I’ve sat in this chair has not been to look out for myself, but for Real Madrid.”

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