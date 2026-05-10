Five Takeaways From Real Madrid’s Desperate Clasico Defeat

It has felt inevitable for some time, but Sunday night’s defeat to Barcelona confirmed that Real Madrid will end the 2025–26 season without a trophy.

Barcelona strolled to a 2–0 victory in the first Clásico at Camp Nou in three years, thus giving the Catalans an unassailable lead at the top of La Liga.

While the outcome may have seemed predetermined, the match itself will, nevertheless, have been a source of pain and frustration to many Madridistas given that their team failed to stick a fly in the punch bowl at Barcelona’s coronation party. However, at this stage of a dismal season, some fans may simply be numb to it all.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a superb free kick before the ten-minute mark, while Ferran Torres’s smashed finish, after running on to Dani Olmo’s flicked assist, doubled the hosts’ lead on 18 minutes.

Chant’s of olé and camepones broke out before halftime as Barça toyed with a listless Real Madrid, who—at least—stopped the scoreline from getting worse after the break thanks to a couple of decent Thibaut Courtois stops.

Here are five takeaways from Real Madrid’s defeat to Barcelona.

Barça Party Caps Week From Hell

Real Madrid will finish the season without a trophy. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

What a few days it’s been for Real Madrid fans to attempt to digest.

After a month of simmering tensions and bubbling toxicity, this was the week when it all boiled over. First there were the reports of Antonio Rüdiger slapping Álvaro Carreras, amid talk of a deeply divided locker room. Then came the fight between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde that ended with the latter in hospital with a brain injury.

Civil war had come to Valdebebas, with Álvaro Arbeloa—now likely just seeing out the final weeks in the job—finding himself with very few remaining allies.

Amid it all, a petition demanding the exit of Kylian Mbappé—himself supposedly involved in his own training ground spat—garnered millions of signatories, amid his trip to Italy and hamstring injury.

Add in another long-term injury for Ferland Mendy, and it was hardly ideal preparation to take on the league leaders on their own patch as they prepare to break out the party hats.

Given the backdrop, what did anyone expect? At least, the players didn’t start pummeling each other on the Camp Nou turf.

Fight Everywhere Except on the Pitch

There were few flashpoints in the game. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

After the events that preceded the match, there was an expectation that the spiciness might continue into Sunday’s clash.

However, missiles thrown at both team buses pre-kickoff was about as violent as the evening got, with Madrid putting in one of the least passionate Clásico displays in recent memory.

Vinicius Junior got into a shoving match with Gerard Martín for the sake of appearances at one point in the second half, while Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a yellow for pushing Raphinha to the floor. Jude Bellingham had his blood drawn from a stray elbow that might’ve been a penalty on another night when that sort of decision would’ve mattered, but there was precious little else to get the amygdala firing.

The sight of Raúl Asencio and Tchouaméni reluctantly jogging back in pursuit of Torres ahead of his goal less than 20 minutes into the game summed up Madrid’s lack of fighting spirit.

Arbeloa Still Cares Despite Everything

Álvaro Arbeloa barely sat down all night. | IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa cut an animated figure for much of the match, avoiding his seat in the Camp Nou dugout as if it had knives sewn into it.

The manager’s projection of enthusiasm did little to inspire his players, but showed the loyal club man does still have some pride in his work.

It seems a foregone conclusion that this will be the one and only time Arbeloa manages a Clásico, with Madrid seeking a new man to attempt to wrestle the locker room back together for next season. Arbeloa, as someone who relished battling Barcelona as a player, will regret that this was his one shot at the big occasion as a manager.

Defense Needs Makeover (Again)

There are serious questions to be answered about the state of Madrid’s backline. | IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

The backline was the target of Madrid’s spending last summer, with Carreras, Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen all added to the roster. However, it is clear that more work is needed when the window opens again at the end of this season.

Tasked with containing a Lamine Yamal-free Barcelona attack, Asencio and Fran García did very little to advance their cases to continue as Madrid players. Asencio who chased shadows all evening, won neither of his duels and picked up a yellow card for his troubles on his first appearance in a month.

More options are needed this summer to help address the long-term injury issues faced by Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy.

No Mbappe, No Fire Power

Jude Bellingham and co. failed to offer much in attack. | IMAGO / Joan Gosa

There is a credible argument that Los Blancos are a more coherent attacking unit without Mbappé’s presence. This was not the night that proved the theory.

For all the French superstar’s faults, he is at the very least a reliable threat in front of goal.

On a weekend where Vedat Muriqi gained ground in the race for the Pichichi Trophy, Mbappé’s presence in attack was missed for Madrid.

Los Blancos mustered just one shot on target at the Camp Nou, while Mbappé’s replacement on the night, Gonzalo García, squandered the best chance of the first half, when he could only find the outside of the side netting after going one-on-one with Joan García.

Captain on the night Vinicius Jr could only manage an xG rating of 0.03, while Jude Bellingham created zero chances, mustered no shots and had just one touch in the opposition’s box all night.

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