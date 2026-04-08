Alvaro Carreras’s Bayern Nightmare Highlights Real Madrid’s Big Problem

Álvaro Carreras had an evening to forget in Real Madrid’s 2–1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal—highlighting the need for the Spanish giants to address their left back issue.

The 23-year-old, who joined Madrid from Benfica last summer, has split left back duties with Fran García and the injury-hit Ferland Mendy, but was selected to start the crunch tie at the Bernabéu.

The former Manchester United youth team prospect struggled to contain the red-hot Michael Olise on Bayern’s right wing. He was also at fault in the build up to the second goal as he was outmuscled and dispossessed out of position.

Real Madrid Legend Insists He’s Not Picking on Poor Carreras

Steve McManaman was not impressed by Álvaro Carreras. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Carreras received a damning two out of ten from L’Equipe’s notoriously miserly player ratings after the match—he fared much better with the more statistically minded FotMob—while several other pundits were quick to comment on Carreras’s weak showing.

Among those was former Champions League-winning Real Madrid star Steve McManaman who was working as a co-commentator for TNT Sports.

“What’s he doing on the halfway line?” McManaman lamented as Carreras was caught out for Kane’s goal.

Later in the match, McManaman, who made several highly critical remarks about Carreras alongside his fellow co-commentator Steven Gerrard, added: “We’re not picking on him. Olise is picking on him.”

Despite his struggles, Carreras remained on for the full match and was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty in the final moments as he collided with Olise.

The left back appeared to shove his opponent from behind in the box after Olise got himself goal side. However, referee Michael Oliver waved away the Bayern protests, while the challenge was not deemed worthy of another look by VAR.

“Why he’s making a challenge like that I’ll never know,” McManaman said of the incident.

Arbeloa Backs Carreras Despite Struggles

Luis Díaz finishing a special move 🤤

Havertz late winner 😲

Kane clinical strike 🎯



⚽️ Best goal here? @Heineken | #UCLGOTD pic.twitter.com/48qEJu2DaM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 7, 2026

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa described Carreras as a ‘fantastic’ player post-match, despite his torrid night giving further pause for thought over the left back position.

"Alvaro Carreras is a fantastic player, one of the best full backs in the world,” he said. “I fully trust him, and he'll learn from this. It's not easy to face a talented, fast player like Olise."

Despite his public vote of confidence, Arbeloa will know he has a selection headache ahead of the second leg in Munich next Wednesday—while the position is surely one the club will be thinking about ahead of the next transfer window.

26-year-old García impressed in the last 16 tie against Manchester City but has seemingly not fully won over the head coach. Meanwhile, Mendy remains arguably Madrid’s best defender of the three—especially in one-on-one situations—but has made just five appearances in all competitions this season due to injury.

There have been rumblings that the 30-year-old Frenchman could be in the frame to return for the second leg in Germany, having last featured in the 3–0 win over City in March. At this moment, though, who starts at the Allianz Arena is anyone’s guess.

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