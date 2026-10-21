Andoni Iraola’s Cryptic Response to Gilberto Mora Transfer Excites Liverpool Fans

Andoni Iraola refused to pour cold water on intensifying transfer rumors linking Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora with a move to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old has risen to prominence with Tijuana in his homeland and bolstered his profile with four appearances for co-hosts Mexico at last summer’s World Cup. Naturally, the attacking midfielder’s future is the subject of significant discussion.

Mora has been strongly linked with a move to Spain, where he would most likely join either Barcelona or Real Madrid, but there is understandable interest from Premier League giants. Liverpool are among the English clubs linked with the teenager.

When speaking with TNT Sports Mexico after Liverpool’s 4–3 win over Villarreal on Tuesday, Iraola was quizzed about his side’s interest in Mora. The Spaniard didn’t rule out a future deal.

“Let’s see, not only because of what he’s doing,” Iraola replied. “There are times when you ask me about players, but I can’t talk about players who aren’t ours, right? In the end, there’s respect.

“And there has to be respect between clubs and well, if you’ll allow me, I have my opinion, obviously, but I prefer not to comment, not about players who aren’t from Liverpool.”

The Reds have reportedly offered as much as $50 million for the youngster, as per TUDN’s David Faitelson, sparking hope among Liverpool supporters that a deal for one of world soccer’s most coveted talents could be on the cards.

While Iraola didn’t endorse a move for Mora, his coy response will allow fans to keep believing.

Why Do Liverpool Want to Sign Precocious Mora?

Mora has a long, long list of admirers. | Oscar Fuentes/Jam Media/Getty Images

“I think Gilberto is very talented and has a bright future ahead of him. He just needs the right guidance. I believe he could fit in with any team.” Those were the enthusiastic words of recently appointed Mexico manager Rafael Márquez, who knows Mora better than most.

The 5'6" starlet boasts an extensive list of admirers for good reason. A diminutive frame may dissuade some suitors, but it’s his low center of gravity that allows him to twist and turn on a dime, before unpicking opposition defenses with his technical class and stellar passing range.

Mora is a steady goalscorer, too. Five goals in seven Liga MX appearances from the No. 10 position this season attest to that—albeit four were penalties—while he’s managed 15 in total across 62 outings for Tijuana.

Versatility is another of his major strengths, with Mora comfortable operating off the left wing as well as through the center.

Liverpool don’t particularly need extra bodies in attacking midfield or at left wing, but a potentially generational talent like Mora might change their mind.