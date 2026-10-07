Four Premier League Clubs Gilberto Mora Could Join—Ranked

Reports suggested there was more than met the eye regarding Gilberto Mora’s withdrawal from the Mexico camp ahead of its defeat to Chile.

A 1–0 loss concluded a worrying start to the Rafael Márquez era off the back of an impressive World Cup campaign led by veteran Javier Aguirre on home soil.

Supporters are keen to see the new manager, who ended his career with El Tri as the joint-fourth-highest appearance maker in team history, usher in Mexico’s brightest young stars: chief among them Mora.

After he became the youngest player in Mexico’s World Cup history this summer, the 17-year-old scored his first goal for the national team in a 1–1 draw with Colombia on Sept. 27. After that, though, Mora was an unused substitute against Peru and absent for the clash with the USMNT before his withdrawal from camp.

“Physical discomfort” was the official explanation, but plenty have cried conspiracy. Mora turns 18 on Oct. 14, thus making him eligible for an overseas transfer, and those skeptical about the nature of Mora’s withdrawal believe an impending move to a “major European club” was the primary reason for his absence.

Club Tijuana are set to earn a record Liga MX fee for his sale, and Mora’s camp understandably don’t want an injury to scupper negotiations. ESPN expect an announcement regarding his future to arrive on his birthday next week.

Could a Premier League move be in the cards for Mexico’s next great hope? Here are four possible English destinations for the playmaker, ranked by likelihood and compatibility.

4. Man Utd

Man Utd are reliant on Bruno Fernandes’ creativity. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The financial might of the Premier League means there’s scope for Mora to be attracted by an array of proposals.



A burgeoning middle class has proven itself to be adept at harnessing bright young talent and evolving them into stars, but transfer rumor mills have yet to associate Mora with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth.



Instead, the Mexican’s talent has been deemed worthy of the elite right away, and Manchester United are among the ’Big Six’ clubs linked with the soon-to-be 18-year-old, who was too young to have enjoyed Javier Hernández’s impish brilliance at Old Trafford.



While the Red Devils are over-reliant on the ever-present reigning PFA Player of the Year Bruno Fernandes for creativity, a gamble on Mora doesn’t seem to be on INEOS’s agenda in 2027. Man Utd rejuvenated their midfield in the summer and will focus on retooling Michael Carrick’s defense next year.

3. Chelsea

Player trading has been a feature of the BlueCo regime. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have been hoarders of talent since BlueCo came to power in 2022.



Such dramatic stockpiling has led to an excess of players at the club’s disposal, even if it can dump either those unwanted or those deemed not quite ready on Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, also owned by BlueCo.



Given the long list of clubs supposedly chasing Mora, the teenager is unlikely to be interested in a switch to Chelsea if it means his short-term future lies in France—no matter how beneficial the loan move could be for his development in Europe.



You could certainly envisage Chelsea being interested in the Mexican playmaker—they rarely aren’t in the mix when transfer season rolls around. However, Mora is likely to be more intrigued by alternative proposals. Another hotshot, Estêvão, is struggling for minutes with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers thriving in unison with João Pedro.

2. Arsenal

Arsenal will pursue if Mikel Arteta is smitten. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Reports linking Mora with Arsenal have merely been tenuous up to this point. Fraz Fletcher, via AS, understands that the Premier League champions are “stepping up their interest” in the Mexican, having scouted the youngster at the World Cup.



The club has supposedly been engaged in talks with Mora’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Both Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are convinced by the teenager’s talent.



AS speculates that Mora could emerge as Martin Ødegaard’s successor in north London, although the Norwegian’s start to the 2026–27 season suggests he’s determined to make up for a pair of disappointing individual campaigns.



Moreover, Arsenal supporters believe they already have the heir to Ødegaard’s throne, and he’s currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Ethan Nwaneri differs in profile from both Mora and Ødegaard, but could nonetheless blossom into a productive final-third operator, given his fearsome ball striking.



Mora is the exciting, X-factor talent fans are after, but he’s not a player Arsenal desperately require.

1. Liverpool

Liverpool may add another starlet to the mix. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mora to Liverpool is certainly gaining the most traction online.



TUDN’s David Faitelson reported Pimenta had passed on an offer from the Reds to Tijuana supposedly worth as much as $50 million. However, Mora’s agent gave nothing away when she was directly asked about Mora’s future.



“Please understand that I don’t comment on transfer rumors,” Pimenta told Portuguese outlet Record. “I won’t say anything at all about the transfer of any player. Thank you very much for your understanding.”



The North American market is one Liverpool have historically seldom dipped into, and if Mora were to join, he’d be the first Mexican player to represent the club.



In truth, a Premier League move for the slight playmaker Mora at this stage of his career just doesn’t seem right. Liverpool have been the most strongly linked, but a move to Anfield doesn’t make much sense. The Reds are currently trying to eke the best out of another creator in Florian Wirtz, who has struggled to acclimatize after dominating in Germany across multiple seasons.



That doesn’t mean Mora shouldn’t be heading across the Atlantic. He absolutely should venture out of Liga MX and into the rigors of Europe, but the current climate of Premier League soccer, laden with physicality and supreme athletes, just isn’t compatible with a 5’6" teenager boasting so little experience at the elite level.



He needs a stepping stone on the continent.