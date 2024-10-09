Andres Iniesta Retires Leaving Behind an Undeniable Legacy
Teary eyed, voice cracking, overcome with emotion and in front of a number of former teammates, coaches and Barcelona higher-ups, Andrés Iniesta bid farewell to soccer, putting an end to the career of one of the greatest players in Barcelona and Spain's history.
"I never thought this day would come," Iniesta said fighting tears in his retirement press conference. "Really I never imagined it... but i know that these tears are from emotion and pride, not sadness. They're the tears from that kid from Fuentealbilla (Spain) that dreamed of becoming a soccer player... and we made it."
Over six years have passed since Iniesta played his last game at Barcelona, saying goodbye to European football to enjoy his final playing days away from the elite level in Japan and the United Arab Emirates. However, in his 674 games for Barcelona and 131 caps for Spain, he cemented his legacy as one of the greatest midfielders the game has ever seen.
The numbers speak for themselves. During his time at Barcelona, Iniesta won four Champions Leagues, nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey cups, three Club World Cup trophies, seven Spanish Super Cups and three European Super Cups. With the Spanish national team he won the Euros twice and scored the winning goal in extra time of the the 2010 World Cup Final to give Spain its only World Cup in history, a moment he describes as "celestial."
The midfield maestro won everything there is to be won in the sport and he did it in style. In a sport that leans more and more towards physical attributes he was of a different kind, one that is rarely found in today's game. Never the fastest, strongest or tallest, whenever he was on the pitch it was hard to find another player that had more controlling power over the ball.
His technique was up there with the greatest players of all time, his ability to see passing lanes where mere mortals would never think to look was jaw dropping. It always seemed like he was five steps ahead of everyone else, his mind processed and understood the game faster and better than anyone else. Nowadays it's hard to encounter players with as much elegance and that have that unexplainable romance with the ball like Iniesta always had.
From his debut as an 18-year-old on Oct. 29, 2002, in Barcelona's 1–0 victory in the Champions League against Club Brugge until his last game as a 40-year-old on June 1, 2024, in the Emirates Club 2–3 loss against Al Bateh in the UAE, and over a thousand games in between, Iniesta leaves behind moments that will forever be engraved in soccer lore.
A player that never won a Ballon d'Or, but never seemed obsessed with the recognition.
"The image of Xavi, Leo (Messi), and myself, the three of us in the podium, for me is even better than actually winning the award," He declared during his hour long retirement ceremony.
It's hard to find a player that's more well respected by peers and rivals than Iniesta. After the 2010 World Cup win, he was routinely greeted with ovations at every away ground Barcelona played the following season, even at hostile grounds like crosstown rivals Español, or at the Santiago Bernabéu, home of its biggest rival Real Madrid. The latter even issued a statement in the hours after Iniesta officially announced his retirement, congratulating him on his career.
Iconic figures like Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Ronaldinho and countless others also shared messages congratulating and celebrating the career of a player that meant so much for so many.
As for what's next? Don Andrés fully intends to become a coach, and why wouldn't he? Few people have understood the game and its nuances better than him. With his new goal set, he also can't hide his desire of one day returning home to the club that "changed his life."
"Obviously I would like to return to Barça at some point in my life," Iniesta revealed. "I haven't even started my first coaching class so you can imagine that it'll take a while before I have what it takes, but yes, that's the intention, to one day have what it takes (to be a Barcelona manager)."
The curtain falls on Iniesta's career, but the memories of the magic he created on the field and the moments he produced that altered the history of the sport live on for eternity.