‘Hell of a Future’—Andy Robertson Hypes Two Liverpool Prospects in Preseason
Liverpool are garnering headlines what feels like every week in the summer transfer window, but one of their club’s stalwarts over the past eight years is keen to celebrate two youngsters coming through the ranks.
The Reds have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitiké, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong this summer as the board looks to back Arne Slot after delivering a Premier League trophy in his first season. The chatter doesn’t stop there either as Liverpool seemingly pursue Alexander Isak.
Andy Robertson, one of the club’s permanent features over the past eight years of success, praised two teenagers on preseason with the Reds after a friendly against AC Milan in Hong Kong: Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha.
“He’s [Rio] a good kid and he’s got a fantastic head on his shoulders, especially when he’s got people like Mo [Salah] who can help him so much as well. We always try to help him and Trey. They’re so young but they’re such good kids and they’ve got a hell of a future ahead of themselves. You can just see them coming on every time and the more they train and play with us, the more they just get better and better,” Robertson said to The Anfield Wrap after the friendly.
“Obviously that’s the last two games I’ve played now with Rio in front of me and he just keeps on coming on. He’s got a hell of a future ahead of him but the here-and-now looks pretty good as well.”
Ngumoha, 16, joined Liverpool last year after spending his youth career at Chelsea since 2016. He made his professional debut as a starter in the FA Cup against Accrington Stanley on Jan. 11, subsequently becoming the youngest starter in Liverpool history.
Nyoni has been with the Reds a year longer having joined in 2023. The 18-year-old has his own record becoming the youngest-ever Liverpool player in a European competition when he came on in the second half against PSV Eindhoven.
Both Ngumoha and Nyoni are not expected to play major roles this season, but having the support of Robertson this preseason while continuing to impress Slot and the fans bode well for their future.