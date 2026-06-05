Andy Robertson Potential Shirt Numbers at Tottenham

Andy Robertson captured his feverish anticipation at joining Tottenham Hotspur by repeating the same three words: “I cannot wait.”

It was a fitting message for the former Liverpool left back, who has been made to wait five months for a move which was first floated back in January. The Reds ultimately backed out of the deal after Arne Slot fretted over a lack of cover but Spurs have retained their interest to win the race for the free agent’s signature.

“I cannot wait to play for you guys, I cannot wait to meet you guys, I cannot wait to play in the stadium for the first time in front of you,” a slightly sunburnt Robertson told fans in a video message recorded from Scotland’s training base in the U.S. ahead of this summer’s World Cup. “I’m already looking forward to next season.”

Roberto De Zerbi was similarly enthused.

“I can’t wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him,” the Italian coach gushed upon Friday’s announcement.

“Andy is someone I’ve admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team. He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch.”

What Shirt Number Will Andy Robertson Wear at Tottenham?

Andy Robertson, welcome to our family 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wK9w11nGYJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 5, 2026

It was telling that Tottenham’s announcement video for Robertson centered around someone—perhaps the narrator Michael Dawson—applying the lettering to the back of a Spurs shirt. Robertson’s name was spelled out but no number was applied.

Tottenham are planning on a busy summer window in an attempt to rebuild a roster which has been held to consecutive 17th-place Premier League finishes. Robertson will hope to be the first of many recuirts, who will all have their own number preferences.

Several existing squad members will also be on their way out of N17, freeing up some digits which Robertson may have his eye on.

Available Tottenham Shirt Numbers

Shirt Number Last Player to Wear It 2 Matt Doherty 5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 6 João Palhinha 12 Emerson Royal 26 Ledley King 27 Manor Solomon

There are some options already on the table for Robertson. Numbers 2, 5 and 12 were not worn by any player in the 2025–26 campaign, while João Palhinha is not expected to have his loan spell made permanent, thereby freeing up the No. 6.

It remains to be seen if Luka Vušković (16), Yan Min-hyeok (18) or Kota Takai (25) permanently return from their respective loan spells and retain the shirt number they were given upon their initial arrival at Spurs. However, there is one clear number Robertson would want but perhaps may not be able to have.

Andy Robertson Shirt Number History

Andy Robertson bid farewell to Anfield. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Season(s) Club Number 2012–13 Queen’s Park 11 2012–13 Queen’s Park 3 2013–14 Dundee United 26 2014–16 Hull City 26 2016–17 Hull City 3 2017–26 Liverpool 26

While most left backs gravitate towards the No. 3, Robertson has spent the vast majority of his career in No. 26. “There was no meaning behind it really,” the Scotland international would later reflect. “It was the only number available when I joined Dundee United.” It would soon have some significance. “Just so happens, things have fallen on the 26th since then, such as my son being born!” Robertson explained. “So it means a lot to me.”

However, no Tottenham player has been permitted to wear the No. 26 since the legendary former captain Ledley King retired in 2012. The revered skipper, who battled through a career riddled with injuries, wore No. 26 in all 323 matches he forced his body to play for Tottenham.

While the number has not been officially retired, it remains to be seen whether Spurs will doll out these significant digits to their newest recruit.

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