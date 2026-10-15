‘I’m Angry With Myself’—Where Does Vinicius Jr Go From Here?

Vinícius Jr has spoken out on his rut, admitting he is angry with himself following another poor showing in the 4–3 win over Roma on Wednesday.

The Brazilian superstar’s form has been the subject of much consternation at Real Madrid this season, with the 26-year-old scoring just once and assisting once in 10 matches played.

Vinícius Jr has cut a peripheral figure in José Mourinho’s team in 2026–27, often struggling to affect games from out wide. The Bernabéu crowd, seemingly in part irked by the player’s protracted contract saga which dominated this summer, have responded with regular boos and whistles.

A low-key start to the campaign became a major issue after a limp showing in the Madrid derby defeat prior to the international break. That was then followed up with a red card for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair in the win over Villarreal on Saturday—an offense which resulted in a four-match suspension.

Another Nightmare Night

Vinícius Jr spoken out about his bad run of form. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wednesday’s comeback win in the Champions League was spectacular but brought no respite for Vinícius, who was largely anonymous against Roma before being substituted.

The forward created one chance, had zero shots and managed just 22 touches in total before being taken off, while also committing an error that led to Roma’s second goal.

For the third time in as many Madrid games, Vinícius did not make it to the hour mark and was benched with Los Blancos trailing 3–1 in Rome. His replacement, Endrick, went on to play a pivotal role in the stunning turnaround that saw the visitors score three times in 10 minutes.

The performance of the team in his absence adds to a growing narrative that this Madrid side are more coherent and productive without their No. 7.

Vinícius Jr Addresses His Bad Run

Vinícius Jr won’t play in La Liga until November. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Speaking after the victory, Vinícius Jr, who reacted with obvious frustration to being taken off by Mourinho, admitted to being angry with himself.

Asked about his reaction to being benched, he responded: “I was angry after the substitution because I always want to be at my best and help the team.

“The substitutions changed the team. Endrick changed the dynamic and was the best player. And Carlos [Espí] came on for a few minutes but scored. I’m angry with myself for not being at my best. In the end, Vini always comes back and I have no doubt that I will.”

Vinícius Jr also suggested that the news of his four-match suspension—which will see him miss the Clásico on Oct. 25—disrupted his match preparation.

“I think the suspension came at a bad time,” he said. “They had all day to issue the suspension, and I only found out when I arrived at the stadium. The rule is new, and La Liga officials always come to explain new things to us, but they didn’t explain this one. I’ve never committed an act of violence against another player. I get fouled quite a bit, and a yellow card is always enough for me.”

‘The Boos Don’t Help’—Vinícius Jr on Hostile Reception

It’s not quite going to plan for Real Madrid’s main man. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr has been a lightning rod for the Bernabéu’s frustrations this season and has been on the receiving end of audible jeers and whistles from his own fans at home games in recent weeks amid his rut.

The Brazilian addressed the fans, saying: “The boos certainly don’t help me, but people pay for their tickets. We play better when we have the fans behind us. Jude [Bellingham] plays better, [Kylian] Mbappé plays better, I play better. I think it’s easier to boo me because I’ve been here longer and I’m one of the captains.”

He added: “I’m going to be back. When I arrived young, many laughed at me, and in the end, I have over 100 goals for Real Madrid.”

Vinícius Jr’s next opportunity to arrest his slump will be when Madrid face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct, 21. He will not be available for selection in La Liga until Madrid host Celta on Nov. 22.