Vinicius Junior’s Lengthy Red Card Ban Leaves Real Madrid Reeling Ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior was handed a four-match ban for his red card against Villarreal, ruling the Brazil international out of a must-win Clásico for his side.

Vinícius Jr—and the entire Bernabéu—experienced a whirlwind two minutes in Saturday’s 1–0 win. The No. 7, who started the game on the bench, came on in the second half and scored his first goal for Real Madrid since late August.

The goal was soon chopped off after a VAR review showed Vinícius Jr pulling the hair of Villarreal midfielder Nathan Saliba. The 26-year-old then charged at the referee and had to be held back by his teammates before he headed down the tunnel in a fit of rage.

A direct red card for an action not involving the ball is already a two-match ban, and then Vinícius Jr’s reaction, deemed “aggressive,” tacked on another two games to his suspension.

Now the forward can only play spectator when Real Madrid face off with Barcelona for the first time this season, as well as three other opponents in the upcoming weeks.

The Matches Vinícius Jr Will Miss for Real Madrid

Vinícius Júnior (right center) is in a cycle of poor form and bad decisions. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Sunday, Oct. 18 : Sevilla (H)

: Sevilla (H) Sunday, Oct. 25 : Barcelona (A)

: Barcelona (A) Sunday, Nov. 1 : Racing Santander (A)

: Racing Santander (A) Saturday, Nov. 7: Valencia (A)

Real Madrid will be forced to take on Sevilla this weekend without Vinícius Jr, as well as Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia. The latter three matches will unfold away from home, where the team has struggled under José Mourinho this season.

Los Blancos’ two defeats came at Real Betis and at Atlético Madrid, and they barely squeaked out victories away at Espanyol and at Elche. The task of upending a perfect Barcelona side at the Camp Nou was already a steep challenge—and now without Vinícius Jr, the task is even tougher.

Mourinho’s men should be fine to get past a struggling Racing side and an even worse Valencia team, but by the time those matches roll around, they could already be nine points behind Barcelona if they lose El Clásico. The gap could be even larger if they drop points against the formidable Sevilla the week prior.

The silver lining is Vinícius Jr will be available for Champions League action. He got the nod against Roma on Wednesday and will likely return to the lineup when Real Madrid take on RB Leipzig and AEK Athens in Europe’s premier club competition before the November international break.

When Will Vinícius Jr Return to La Liga Action?

Vinícius Júnior is stuck in a cycle of poor form and bad decisions. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A four-game ban keeps Vinícius Jr out of domestic action until after the November international window. The next time the Brazilian plays a La Liga fixture will come on Sunday, Nov. 22, when Real Madrid face off with Celta Viga.

It’s just the latest blunder in a nightmare 2026–27 for Vinícius Jr so far. The winger has scored just one goal in 10 appearances across all competitions—and that came against Real Sociedad back on Aug. 26.

The international break was no better for the struggling No. 7. Vinícius Jr’s only goal contribution in three matches for Brazil was a penalty gifted to him by Bruno Guimarães because he needed “confidence.”

The lack of production combined with such a needless red card intensifies the pressure on Vinícius Jr, who now must sit and watch the electrifying Yan Diomande try to make the left wing his home.