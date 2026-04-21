Anthony Gordon’s Potential Destinations This Summer—Ranked

Newcastle United are threatening stagnation with Eddie Howe at the helm, having failed to build on a fifth-place finish last season.

The loss of Alexander Isak late in the summer transfer window ultimately limited what the Magpies could achieve in 2025–26, with their bid to mitigate the Swede’s departure falling woefully short in year one.

After such an indifferent season, there’s no guarantee that midfield stars Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães will stick around, while Anthony Gordon is expected to leave the club. Gordon’s £45 million ($61 million) move from Everton in January 2023 was derided by many given the Englishman’s limited body of work at the highest level, but the forward has been a major hit on Tyneside.

Newcastle’s big-game performer has some of Europe’s aristocracy on his tail for a reason, and the Magpies will reportedly let him walk if they receive a mammoth £75 million ($101.4 million) this summer.

Here are four potential destinations for the Newcastle forward, ranked by a combination of suitability and likelihood.

4. Chelsea

Gordon scored at Stamford Bridge in 2026. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Chelsea are never too far away from any transfer rumor, and the club may be in for more wide players this summer, given how poorly they’ve recruited at this position since BlueCo took over.



Liam Rosenior has inherited a bunch of middling options that simply don’t move the needle. Estévão offers promise but has only been able to shine sporadically at the start of his career in Europe, while Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho are so-so at best.



Gordon is a proven commodity who’d immediately improve Chelsea’s options down the left-hand side. Still, the Blues would be foolish to pay such a big fee for the England international, considering their more pressing priorities.



The 25-year-old has been used as a center forward by Howe, and Chelsea could view Gordon as the versatile option they need in attack to support the impressive João Pedro, who could operate as the Blues’ No. 10 long-term.

3. Liverpool

It may take a little while for Anfield to warm to Gordon. | Liverpool FC/Getty Image

Joining Liverpool would be a full-circle moment for Gordon, who was released by the club’s academy as an 11-year-old. The Scouser subsequently moved to Everton, developed through their youth ranks and eventually emerged as a first-team regular during the 2021–22 season.



His affiliation with the Toffees means it’ll take a while for Anfield to warm to Gordon, even if he is a boyhood Reds supporter.



A long-awaited return to the red side of the Mersey must surely be tempting for the multi-faceted winger, and plenty of supporters would be happy to see the back of Cody Gakpo in favor of a new arrival this summer.



Liverpool have been linked with a reunion, but they’ll surely target a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah first. Gordon has occasionally been used down the right throughout his senior career, but is more comfortable on the opposite flank. The Reds certainly wouldn’t be signing him to succeed the all-time great Egyptian king.



It’s hard not to envisage the blood and thunder Gordon not being a success at Anfield, but again, Newcastle’s asking price is likely to prove problematic.

2. Arsenal

Arsenal must upgrade their left wing position. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal’s desperation at the left-wing position means the Gunners are likely to be a little less rational when it comes to seeking an upgrade.



Gordon would be cherished by Mikel Arteta, who asks his wingers to do so much without the ball, and the Newcastle man is one of the most willing out of possession.



The 25-year-old perhaps isn’t in the superstar mould, as some of Arsenal’s alternative targets could be, but signing Gordon could prove to be an astute bit of business for the right price. The Gunners would ideally love Newcastle to lessen their mammoth valuation.



Gordon is a big-game player who tends to deliver against the Premier League’s best. He also notched double-digit goals in the Champions League this season, even if a healthy chunk of his strikes came against Qarabağ in the knockout playoff round.



Arsenal have long held an interest in the Newcastle star, and now may finally be the time to embark on a serious pursuit.

1. Bayern Munich

Two former Premier League wingers are thriving under Vincent Kompany. | Christina Pahnke/sampics/Getty Images

Newcastle would love not to have to sell Gordon to a Premier League rival, so they must’ve been thrilled to learn about Bayern Munich’s interest.



Bayern are unlikely to acquire upgrades on their outstanding personnel in attack, but they could do with some depth behind Luis Díaz and Harry Kane. The Bundesliga champions supposedly aren’t planning on retaining loanee Nicolas Jackson, while Serge Gnabry is now more comfortable playing centrally than wide left.



Gordon covers both bases, and the Englishman will get ample opportunities to impress, given the jam-packed nature of modern-day soccer schedules. It’s an opening that doubtless intrigues him, having seen ex-Premier League stars Díaz, Kane and Michael Olise light up the Bundesliga.



Whether Bayern like Gordon to the point where they’d be willing to spend as much as $101 million on him is another matter, but Bavaria would be the ideal destination for the England international—even if he’s not guaranteed a starting role.

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