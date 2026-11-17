Antoine Griezmann Makes History With MLS Honor Even Lionel Messi Didn’t Win
Orlando City superstar Antoine Griezmann was named the 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year for his exceptional debut campaign in Major League Soccer.
Griezmann, who made Florida his new home last summer after pulling down the curtain on his iconic two-part Atlético Madrid career, becomes the first player in Orlando City history to take home the honor. He also is the first ever French player to earn the award.
After agreeing a contract as a Designated Player in March, Griezmann made his debut in a purple jersey on July 22 in the team’s 4–0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. The forward marked the special occasion with a goal, a sign of things to come.
In the months since, Griezmann tallied 14 goals and eight assists, racking up 22 goal contributions in 18 appearances. The 2018 World Cup winner is a major reason why the Lions secured a playoffs berth after a trying start to the season.
Griezmann beat out Houston Dynamo’s Guilherme and Sporting Kansas City’s André Luiz to win Newcomer of the Year, an honor voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.
Voting Breakdown
Player
Player Vote
Media Vote
Club Vote
Total Vote
Griezmann
50%
57.89%
45.16%
51.02%
Guilherme
12.5%
27.37%
35.48%
25.12%
Luiz
14.29%
1.05%
3.23%
6.19%
Griezmann now gets to join an impressive list of previous winners that includes the likes of Zlatan Imbrahimović, Thiago Almada and Federico Higuaín. One name missing from the record books is Lionel Messi, who lost the award to Giorgos Giakoumakis in 2023.
The award only takes into account the regular season, and Messi missed a large stretch of his debut campaign due to injury. His Leagues Cup triumph with Inter Miami was not considered.
MLS Newcomer of the Year: Full List of Past Winners
Year
Player
Club
2026
Antoine Griezmann
Orlando City
2025
Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
2024
Gabriel Pec
LA Galaxy
2023
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Atlanta United
2022
Thiago Almada
Atlanta United
2021
Cristian Arango
LAFC
2020
Lucas Zelarayán
Columbus Crew
2019
Carles Gil
New England Revolution
2018
Zlatan Imbrahimović
LA Galaxy
2017
Miguel Almirón
Atlanta United
2016
Nicolás Lodeiro
Seattle Sounders
2015
Sebastian Giovinco
Toronto FC
2014
Pedro Morales
Vancouver Whitecaps
2013
Diego Valeri
Portland Timbers
2012
Federico Higuaín
Columbus Crew
2011
Mauro Rosales
Seattle Sounders
2010
Álvaro Saborío
Real Salt Lake
2009
Fredy Montero
Seattle Sounders
2008
Darren Huckerby
San Jose Earthquakes
2007
Luciano Emílio
D.C. United
Griezmann, Orlando City’s Focus on MLS Cup Playoffs
Putting together a sensational regular season campaign is cause for celebration, but the real acid test for Griezmann and Orlando City begins in the postseason. The Lions finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, which was only good enough for the Wild Card round.
Orlando City must host ninth-seed FC Cincinnati on Thursday night in an elimination match to book their place in Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs.
Despite having home field advantage, it’s still a tall task for Martín Perelman’s men, who failed to beat their upcoming opponents in the regular season. The first matchup ended in a humiliating 6–2 defeat for Orlando back in May, before Griezmann’s arrival. The second was a 1–1 draw in August.
The Lions didn’t beat Cincinnati last season either; their last victory over the Orange and Blue came back in October 2024.
Griezmann will hope to lead his team to a long-awaited win when it matters most on Thursday. If Orlando City emerges victorious, they will take on Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville SC in a best-of-three series in Round One.
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell