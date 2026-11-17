Orlando City superstar Antoine Griezmann was named the 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year for his exceptional debut campaign in Major League Soccer.

Griezmann, who made Florida his new home last summer after pulling down the curtain on his iconic two-part Atlético Madrid career, becomes the first player in Orlando City history to take home the honor. He also is the first ever French player to earn the award.

After agreeing a contract as a Designated Player in March, Griezmann made his debut in a purple jersey on July 22 in the team’s 4–0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. The forward marked the special occasion with a goal, a sign of things to come.

In the months since, Griezmann tallied 14 goals and eight assists, racking up 22 goal contributions in 18 appearances. The 2018 World Cup winner is a major reason why the Lions secured a playoffs berth after a trying start to the season.

Griezmann beat out Houston Dynamo’s Guilherme and Sporting Kansas City’s André Luiz to win Newcomer of the Year, an honor voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.

Voting Breakdown

Player Player Vote Media Vote Club Vote Total Vote Griezmann 50% 57.89% 45.16% 51.02% Guilherme 12.5% 27.37% 35.48% 25.12% Luiz 14.29% 1.05% 3.23% 6.19%

Griezmann now gets to join an impressive list of previous winners that includes the likes of Zlatan Imbrahimović, Thiago Almada and Federico Higuaín. One name missing from the record books is Lionel Messi, who lost the award to Giorgos Giakoumakis in 2023.

The award only takes into account the regular season, and Messi missed a large stretch of his debut campaign due to injury. His Leagues Cup triumph with Inter Miami was not considered.

MLS Newcomer of the Year: Full List of Past Winners

Midseason entrance. Massive impact.



2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year, @AntoGriezmann ✨ pic.twitter.com/rSvMcudgl4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 17, 2026

Year Player Club 2026 Antoine Griezmann Orlando City 2025 Anders Dreyer San Diego FC 2024 Gabriel Pec LA Galaxy 2023 Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United 2022 Thiago Almada Atlanta United 2021 Cristian Arango LAFC 2020 Lucas Zelarayán Columbus Crew 2019 Carles Gil New England Revolution 2018 Zlatan Imbrahimović LA Galaxy 2017 Miguel Almirón Atlanta United 2016 Nicolás Lodeiro Seattle Sounders 2015 Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC 2014 Pedro Morales Vancouver Whitecaps 2013 Diego Valeri Portland Timbers 2012 Federico Higuaín Columbus Crew 2011 Mauro Rosales Seattle Sounders 2010 Álvaro Saborío Real Salt Lake 2009 Fredy Montero Seattle Sounders 2008 Darren Huckerby San Jose Earthquakes 2007 Luciano Emílio D.C. United

Griezmann, Orlando City’s Focus on MLS Cup Playoffs

Antoine Griezmann is gearing up for his first MLS postseason run. | Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Putting together a sensational regular season campaign is cause for celebration, but the real acid test for Griezmann and Orlando City begins in the postseason. The Lions finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, which was only good enough for the Wild Card round.

Orlando City must host ninth-seed FC Cincinnati on Thursday night in an elimination match to book their place in Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Despite having home field advantage, it’s still a tall task for Martín Perelman’s men, who failed to beat their upcoming opponents in the regular season. The first matchup ended in a humiliating 6–2 defeat for Orlando back in May, before Griezmann’s arrival. The second was a 1–1 draw in August.

The Lions didn’t beat Cincinnati last season either; their last victory over the Orange and Blue came back in October 2024.

Griezmann will hope to lead his team to a long-awaited win when it matters most on Thursday. If Orlando City emerges victorious, they will take on Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville SC in a best-of-three series in Round One.