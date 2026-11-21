Antonio Conte has insisted it would be “strange” if Manchester United declined to pursue him as their next manager due to concerns over his demanding managerial style, questioning whether the Red Devils are actually ready to make the sacrifices needed to get back to the top.

When doubts over Michael Carrick’s future at Old Trafford first began to emerge earlier this season, Conte was among the first names touted as a successor. Recent reports suggested co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was keen on the Italian but many inside the club felt his abrasive style would not be a good fit.

Conte is widely known as a highly emotional, passionate manager who is not afraid to speak his mind. Premier League fans saw him turn on his Tottenham Hotspur players in 2023, and there have been a handful of other examples of his approach causing problems.

Defending his style, Conte pointed to his five Serie A titles with three different clubs and his 2016–17 Premier League title with Chelsea as evidence of the fact he knows how to turn teams into winners.

“If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer,” Conte told Cronache di spogliatoio.

“Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine anyone could be afraid of an approach aimed at restoring the club to its true stature.

“They last won the league in 2013, under Ferguson. I have immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I’ve read his book, and when I was in London, I was fortunate enough to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has an incredible passion for talking about football.

“That is why I find certain remarks almost offensive toward United; it’s as if someone were placing a veto on the club’s return to its own history. A method is what’s needed to achieve major results. And if you’re suggesting that this method requires hard work, well, yes, it does. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players.”

Why Man Utd Chose Pochettino Over Conte

Mauricio Pochettino (left) is seen as a calmer head. | Claudio Villa - Inter/FC Internazionale/Getty Images

Conte is well aware that his approach is not going to be universally popular. At Chelsea, officials were left frustrated by his decision to banish star striker Diego Costa by text message, and reports suggested Conte was occasionally unreachable when those in the boardroom attempted to speak with him.

Strict diet plans for players and a willingness to vent frustration over transfer decisions in public have led to a handful of issues across multiple clubs. While Conte can point to a greater track record of silverware than Pochettino, his management style is not going to be for everyone.

United may well have been able to cope with someone with Conte’s demeanor during the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, it must be accepted that things are ever-so-slightly different at Old Trafford these days. Aside from concerns about the playing squad, the biggest issue at United is the growth of a toxic culture and enormous divide between the board, players and supporters.

While Conte would happily come in and rip up the roots, the potential consequences of that approach could have been catastrophic if players began to turn on the boss and officials took issue with anything said publicly. Simply put, United have found themselves in a deep-enough hole already.

Pochettino may not be a serial winner like Conte, but one area in which he excels is his team unity. The Argentine has received widepsread praise for bringing teams together—his work with the USMNT just the latest in a long list of examples—and getting the best out of players in otherwise tricky circumstances.

Will Pochettino’s tenure end with more trophies than a hypothetical stint under Conte? Perhaps not, but that is largely irrelevant at this point. United need a complete reset, both on the field and in the locker room, and Pochettino is the ideal person to steer the ship.