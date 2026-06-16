‘Dream Come True’—Antonio Rudiger Reveals Key to New Real Madrid Contract

Antonio Rüdiger has signed a new one-year contract with Real Madrid, and says it’s a “dream come true” to have the chance to work with new manager José Mourinho.

The veteran center back was due to become a free agent but an agreement over a contract extension was reached earlier this summer—confirmation of the new arrangement was delayed due to the club’s presidential elections.

With Florentino Pérez now elected back into office, Madrid have started their summer business. Left back Marc Cucurella was signed from Chelsea on Monday and Rüdiger’s one-year extension has now been publicized.

Rüdiger’s new deal has been among the worst-kept secrets in soccer over the past few weeks. The 33-year-old has even offered his own public hints as he looked ahead to a future under new manager Mourinho.

Rüdiger: Mourinho Is a Dream Manager

José Mourinho has returned to Real Madrid. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In multiple public appearances in the build-up to this summer’s World Cup, Rüdiger has spoken openly about his plans for next season—despite the fact his contract at the time was due to expire this summer.

Righting the wrongs of last season is a priority for Rüdiger but, crucially, so is the chance to work with Mourinho.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he reflected. “A coach like Mourinho is a dream come true for me. I want to work with him and I’m ready.”

The impending arrival of Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer from Liverpool will only add to the competition for minutes in Madrid’s back line, but Rüdiger does not appear to be worried about that right now.

Why the Feeling Might be Mutual for Mourinho

Rüdiger is currently away at the World Cup with Germany. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Rüdiger did not start Germany’s World Cup opener against Curaçao, which came as no surprise. The veteran defender is behind Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck in the pecking order and has not started for his country since September 2025. His response to his reduced role spoke volumes.

“I have a lot of experience, and that’s important for helping people,” Rüdiger reflected.

It seems as though Rüdiger is more than willing to put the team first and play the role of locker-room leader. Mourinho is desperately searching for those players upon which he can rely at the Bernabéu and all the signs suggest he could gravitate towards Rüdiger.

Mourinho loves natural leaders and arrives at Madrid this summer with a no-nonsense approach. Last season’s off-field chaos will not be tolerated under the new boss and he will want authoritative figures to help spread his message.

That being said, Rüdiger did actually contribute to the drama last year. An incident with young left back Álvaro Carreras is reported to have ended in a slap from Rüdiger, and Mourinho will undoubtedly be keen to establish the details.

It is entirely possible that Mourinho could take a dim view of Rüdiger’s physical response to a younger teammate, but it is just as likely that the Portuguese tactician will appreciate the sight of a passionate veteran trying to set a standard in the locker room.

If Rüdiger can prove his commitment to Madrid and desire to help the squad move forwards—specifically in a healthy manner that does not involve physicality—then Mourinho is going to take to the German very quickly, even if that does not always translate into minutes on the pitch.

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