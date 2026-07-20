Argentina Faces End of an Era After Lionel Scaloni’s Eye-Opening Comments

Lionel Scaloni couldn’t hold back the tears following Argentina’s 1–0 defeat to Spain after extra time in the 2026 World Cup final.

His team suffered mightily in New Jersey, failing to register a single shot until the 117th minute. By that time, substitute Ferran Torres had handed La Roja a deserved lead. Spain suffocated the holders and reduced Lionel Messi to the role of bystander for much of the final, even if Argentina’s magician attempted to flick a switch in the dying embers of the extended period.

La Alibiceleste thus missed out on becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy, while Scaloni failed to join Italian Vittorio Pozzo as the only manager to win two men’s World Cups.

Instead, there’s a sense of Argentina’s dominant cycle drawing to a close following a campaign where it leaned heavily on the continued virtuosity of a 39-year-old Messi, who may have played his last competitive match for the national team at MetLife Stadium.

Emotional Lionel Scaloni Casts Doubt Over Argentina Future

Scaloni’s contract expires at the end of the year. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Argentina’s tight-knit roster has teased Scaloni ever since he broke down in tears when attempting to rally his players before the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. The llorona (crybaby), they call him, so his outpouring of emotion after Sunday’s defeat was hardly out of character.

Speaking in his postmatch press conference after the 1–0 defeat, Scaloni was quizzed about his future, to which he replied: “I have to be honest and say that I have to take time and think about the future, because I am not sure this can be achieved again.”

The modest 48-year-old ranks among Argentina’s greatest ever managers, having led his country to two Copa América crowns and its third World Cup glory. He was named The Best FIFA Men’s Coach in 2022, and was on the cusp of history in North America this summer.

Whether he can go again with the next generation of Argentinians is another matter, with his contract expiring at the end of the year.

“Myself, I’m going to talk to the president. I have a general idea of what I want to do: fulfill the contract, and then we’ll see,” Scaloni added.

“So in order to continue, a lot of things are needed. Above all, to reset again and go back to form a group like this. That is unlikely to happen.”

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina Record

Statistic Total Games Managed 104 Wins 80 Draws 14 Losses 10 Win % 76.9 Honors Copa América (x2), World Cup, World Cup runner-up

World Cup Final Defeat Marks End of Glorious Argentina Era

Argentina was close to retaining the World Cup. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Scaloni took the reins in 2018 in the wake of a World Cup where Argentina, despite Lionel Messi’s presence, appeared a million miles away from the globe’s finest.

He has embraced Argentinian ideals of “la nuestra” and combined them with the modern-day interpretation of “relationism.” Argentina has been a captivating watch for much of Scaloni’s tenure, but the 2026 World Cup looked like a bridge too far for a group of players that’d barely changed from Qatar.

With Messi soon bowing out and Scaloni potentially following suit, Argentinian soccer may be forced to undergo another drastic reset. The absence of soccer’s greatest ever player will undoubtedly make them weaker, but there’s reason to be excited about the next crop coming through, spearheaded by Como’s Nico Paz.

Scaloni’s reign has represented a golden era for Argentinian soccer, with the La Albiceleste ending prolonged silverware droughts and evolving into serial winners. It’ll be easier said than done, but it’s time to move on from the core that has inspired so much success over the past few years.

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