After Argentina Farewell, When Will Lionel Messi Retire From Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi’s standing with Inter Miami likely won’t change, even after announcing that he is stepping away from international soccer.

The 39-year-old soccer legend posted his retirement note to Instagram on Monday, unveiling the decision that he had come to following the 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain on July 19 and the death of his father, Jorge Messi, on Aug. 8.

“There’s not much time left, and chapters are coming to a close; this is one that hurts me deeply,” part of his message read in Spanish, written out by hand in a notebook. “I love, have loved and will always love being part of the national team. I’ve given my all; I’ve nothing left to give, and besides, there are some brilliant young players coming through who deserve their place.”

While he is stepping away from La Albiceleste after scoring 125 goals and 68 assists in 207 international games, he is slated to have plenty of time left in MLS with Inter Miami. He is currently signed through 2028 in MLS, inking a fresh three-year contract with Inter Miami last October before leading the Herons to a first MLS Cup title in December. That deal sees him earn an MLS-leading $25 million per season.

Theoretically, taking more time to rest during international breaks could extend his time in the league as well.

Since joining Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has reached remarkable heights, leading the club to the 2023 Leagues Cup, an MLS regular-season record of 74 points, the Supporters’ Shield and the 2025 MLS Cup. Individually, he has won back-to-back MLS MVP Awards and the 2025 MLS Golden Boot.

Messi Still Dominating in MLS

Lionel Messi took over the MLS Golden Boot lead on Saturday. | Inter Miami

Messi isn’t stepping away from Argentina because of any drop in level of play or major injury, but instead, on his own accord.

He scored eight goals at the most recent World Cup, having a hand in over 60% of Argentina’s production and bringing his total career tally to 21 across a record-six tournaments.

He hasn’t lost much of a step in MLS play either, despite Inter Miami’s struggles as a team throughout the season. In 19 games, Messi has 18 goals and 10 assists, lofting his total into the MLS Golden Boot-lead with a four-goal performance in Miami’s recent 7–1 victory over Alex Sánchez’s CF Montréal.

Despite his production, his chances of winning a team trophy this season are waning and would mark just the second trophyless season of his long career. The MLS Cup stands as the only semi-realistic opportunity, given the 10-point gap for regular-season honors and the failed pursuit of the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.