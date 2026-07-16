Argentina’s Incredible Record in World Cup Semifinals Kept Intact By Astonishing Comeback

Argentina once again found itself on the brink during its World Cup semifinal with England, but history always favored the defending world champion to reach the showpiece event.

After needing extra time to overcome Cabo Verde and Switzerland, as well as coming from two goals behind against Egypt in the round of 16, La Albieceleste took another awkward route to victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Falling behind to Anthony Gordon’s close-range effort, Argentina required last-gasp goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez to stage a staggering comeback and book a ticket to face Spain in Sunday’s final.

While the South American behemoth left it late against the Three Lions, it was still able to maintain an impeccable record in World Cup semifinal matches.

Argentina Boasts Perfect Record in World Cup Semifinals

Reigning champions for a reason. pic.twitter.com/CH3JNsQRZI — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 15, 2026

Wednesday marked Argentina’s sixth World Cup semifinal since the competition’s inception nearly a century ago, and it earned its sixth successive win by overcoming England in Atlanta. La Albiceleste’s 100 per cent record has already yielded three World Cup titles, with a fourth potentially on its way.

Argentina was a finalist at the inaugural World Cup in 1930, thrashing the United States 6–1 in the final four before eventually succumbing to host nation and neighbor Uruguay, and missing the chance to clinch the trophy for the first time.

Despite winning the 1978 World Cup—a first-ever title—there was no semifinal round at the tournament. Instead, the winner of each group in the second-round group stage contested the final, Argentina eventually triumphing over the Netherlands in extra time.

However, en route to the title eight years later, Argentina did win its second semifinal, beating Belgium 2–0. At the next tournament in 1990, it also reached the last four, beating Italy on penalties before being conquered by Germany in the final.

Argentina beat the Netherlands en-route to the 2014 final, which it once again lost to Germany, before thrashing Croatia 3–0 in the 2022 semifinal as Lionel Messi later clinched a maiden crown.

Year Semfinal Result 1930 Argentina 6–1 United States 1986 Argentina 2–0 Belgium 1990 Argentina 1–1 (4–3p) Italy 2014 Netherlands 0–0 (2–4p) Argentina 2022 Argentina 3–0 Croatia 2026 England 1–2 Argentina

Argentina Seeking Historic Victory Over Spain

Argentina wants successive titles. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Plenty of nations have reached back-to-back World Cup finals, including Argentina in 1986 and 1990, but only two teams have won successive titles.

Italy were the first, achieving the feat in 1934 and 1938, followed by Brazil as they clinched the trophy in 1958 and then 1962. No team has managed to emulate the Seleção in the 64 years since. Perhaps history awaits Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

La Albiceleste’s World Cup final record is not as impressive as its semifinal history, having won three and lost three previously.

Overcoming Spain, who has been the most balanced and organized team this summer, will prove an almighty challenge, but there is an inevitability about this Argentina team fueled by a never-say-die attitude and relentless Messi magic.

Spain vs. Argentina has been a remarkably even fixture over the years, with six wins apiece and two draws. Their most recent clash ended 6–1 in Spain’s favor during a 2018 friendly, but Argentina won the only ever competitive match to date during the 1966 World Cup.

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