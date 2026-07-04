Argentina Player Ratings vs. Cabo Verde: Unlikely Heroes Help Messi Avoid Humiliation

Cabo Verde pushed the reigning champion to the absolute limit but Argentina survived to advance to the round of 16 with a 3–2 victory in extra time on Friday.

A lackluster match at Hard Rock Stadium changed in an instant as Lionel Messi got in behind the defense and after a delicious first touch fired Argentina into the lead with his 20th career World Cup goal.

But Argentina completely took the foot of the gas after taking the lead and Cabo Verde grew into the match until a brilliant play that included two nutmegs was finalized by Deroy Duarte burying the equalizer at the hour mark. La Albiceleste tried to react but ran out of time and the game headed to extra time.

Early into the opening 15 minutes of extra time Alexis Mac Allister flicked a header from a corner and it landed perfectly into the path of Lisandro Martínez, who settled himself an fired a rocket past Vozinha. The goal appeared to finally win the game for Argentina, but there was another twist in the cards.

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Before the end of the first extra time period, Sidny Lopes Cabral cut inside from the left and proceeded to curl a shot into the bottom corner to once again bring Cabo Verde level with arguably the best goal of the 2026 World Cup so far.

La Albiceleste needed to dig deep but finally, it was the other center back, Cristian Romero, who won in the air from yet another corner, and headed Messi’s cross into the back of the net to restore Argentina’s advantage, one it wouldn’t relinquish again.

Cabo Verde didn’t go away quietly and backed the champion into a corner late, yet Argentina found a way to survive. It’s a heartbreaking end to Cabo Verde’s brilliant World Cup campaign, exiting the competition with a heroic performance. On the other hand, Argentina has plenty of work to do, because significant improvement is needed if it wants to repeat as champion.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Lionel Messi’s greatness is hiding major Argentina flaws. | Carmen Mandato/FIFA/Getty Images

The Messi-dependence Argentina has showcased during the 2026 World Cup is equally staggering and concerning.

The greatness Messi has delighted the world with over the past three weeks has masked a major problem for Argentina: if Messi doesn’t appear, La Albiceleste is toothless.

When Messi has been on the pitch, he’d been the only player that found the back of the net for Argentina during the World Cup—Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez struck against Jordan with Messi on the bench—until Martínez and Romero arrived in extra time from corner Messi himself delivered.

Messi found the breakthrough against Cabo Verde, but Argentina was dreadful from then until it was stunned by its rival’s equalizer. Once the champion found itself needing another goal, it seemed like Messi was the only player capable of delivering.

What Messi has done this summer is nothing short of sensational, but Argentina so heavily placing its chances of success on a 39-year-old is worrying, especially when it hadn’t done been so reliant on him since the 2024 Copa América.

Argentina Player Ratings vs. Cabo Verde (4-4–2)

When it looked like Argentina was out of sorts, Messi appeared. | Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Emiliano Martínez—6.2: When Cabo Verde put the champion on the brink late, it was Martínez who produced a couple of brilliant saves to keep Argentina afloat.

RB: Nahuel Molina—6.3: Jovane Cabral gave him some problems initially but he settled as the minutes ticked on. Still, it wasn’t the most confident showing from the Atlético Madrid man.

CB: Cristian Romero—7.5: Overcame some fitness issues and was characteristically stout at the heart of Argentina’s backline. Came up clutch when he won in the air to finally send Argentina to the last 16.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—8.7: Continued his strong World Cup with another dominant defensive showing. A beautifully floated pass right into the path of Messi saw him register his first ever tournament assist. He then scored a brilliant goal to crown his performance.

LB: Facundo Medina—7.3: Covered acres of space down the left, supplying width going forward that allowed Almada to combine centrally while also handling his defensive business with ease. His tremendous efforts took a toll and he had to exit the pitch with what looked like a muscular issue.

RM: Rodrigo De Paul—7.0: Improved once Cabo Verde leveled the scoring, but he was nowhere to be found before that.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—8.2: A rather anonymous showing from Mac Allister, mostly settling for the easy, sideways pass instead of trying to progress the ball up the pitch. The type of showing Liverpool fans grew tired of in 2025–26. Improved late but it was mostly his effort that stood out.

CM: Enzo Fernández—7.8: Much like the rest of Argentina’s midfielders, he lacked incisiveness in possession and intensity off the ball. He was passive and mostly ineffective. Like Mac Allister, improved in a state of urgency.

LM: Thiago Almada—6.9: Although he continues to be one of the players that better understands how to link up with Messi, he was much less influential than during his group stage appearances.

ST: Lionel Messi—8.7: What is there to say that hasn’t been said already? Argentina found daylight thanks to his simply ridiculous strike. He then looked like the only player capable of guiding Argentina to the promise land and he ended up assisting the winner.

ST: Lautaro Martínez—6.2: His work rate remains critical to compensate for Messi, but he barely touched the ball. Slid a pass to Messi that should’ve resulted in Argentina’s second with the final touch of his cameo.

SUB: Nicolás González (63’ for Almada)—7.2: His introduction instantly added a threat down the wing Argentina previously lacked.

SUB: Julián Alvarez (63’ for Martínez)—6.6: Failed to make an impact during his cameo. It’s clear he’s not fully fit.

SUB: Leandro Paredes (84’ for De Paul)—6.6: Balanced Argentina during the chaos that was extra time. Never afraid to stick his foot into a challenge to win the ball back.

SUB: Nicolás Tagliafico (86’ for Medina)—6.9: Did well, the danger Cabo Verde produced mostly came from the other wing.

SUB: Gonzalo Montiel (104’ for Molina)—5.9: Didn’t enter the game with the intensity required. Got booked when he committed a dangerous foul.

Subs not used: Gerónimo Rulli (GK), Juan Musso (GK), Marcos Senesi, Nicolás Otamendi, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Guiliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Valentín Barco, José Manuel López.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Lisandro Martínez (left) is having a fantastic World Cup. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Lisandro Martínez played a secondary role for Argentina in Qatar 2022, four years later, he’s been arguably the team’s best player not named Lionel Messi. “The Butcher” was been rock-solid defensively, but his quality on the ball has been outstanding all summer. While Cristian Romero deals with injuries, Martínez has stepped up as La Albiceleste's defensive leader.

played a secondary role for Argentina in Qatar 2022, four years later, he’s been arguably the team’s best player not named Lionel Messi. “The Butcher” was been rock-solid defensively, but his quality on the ball has been outstanding all summer. While Cristian Romero deals with injuries, Martínez has stepped up as La Albiceleste's defensive leader. Both Lautaro Martínez and Julián Alvarez have been major disappointments so far, with neither world class striker truly contributing to Argentina’s cause when it matters. They haven’t helped Messi shoulder some of the attacking responsibilities.

and have been major disappointments so far, with neither world class striker truly contributing to Argentina’s cause when it matters. They haven’t helped Messi shoulder some of the attacking responsibilities. Similarly, the right side of defense could very well become Argentina’s Achilles heel. Both Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel have struggled so far in the tournament, and talented wingers must be salivating at the prospect of facing Argentina’s underwhelming right backs.

The Numbers That Explain Argentina’s Giant Scare

Argentina can breath a huge sigh of relief. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Despite beating Cabo Verde in xG 2.16 to 0.45, Argentina spent the last few minuted begging for the end of the game.

Argentina spent the last few minuted begging for the end of the game. La Albiceleste missed two of the three big chances it created.

it created. Lopes Cabral’s absolute screamer in extra time had an xG of just 0.03 .

. Although Argentina won the possession battle with 64%, Cabo Verde didn’t gift possession away, always trying to make something happen when it had the ball, evidenced by an 86% accuracy in its passes.

Statistic Argentina Cabo Verde Possession 64% 36% xG 2.16 0.45 Total Shots 22 16 Shots on Target 10 5 Big Chances 3 0 Pass Accuracy 92% 86% Fouls 13 12 Corners 8 8

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