Argentina Confirm Position on Gianni Infantino As Divide Over FIFA President Grows

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has penned a letter directly to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to show their support for the under-fire chief.

Despite scathing statements from the governing bodies of Europe (UEFA) and North, Central America and the Carribean (Concacaf), FIFA formally backed Infantino following an emergency meeting, in which the president apologized for the failed plan to sell shares in the World Cup.

Where that leaves the World Cup is unclear after UEFA formally vowed to follow through on its initial threat to boycott all FIFA competitions—perhaps as early as the Women’s U-20 World Cup, which begins next month.

The soccer world is evidently divided over the issue, with Infantino receiving plenty of support from a number of nations. Argentina, the beaten World Cup finalist, is the biggest to back the president so far.

“On behalf of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), and its Executive Committee, we address you, dear President, and through you to the FIFA board, to express our support for the management carried out during the last 10 years, which had as its main axes the development of football throughout the world and the institutional solidity based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model,” a statement from AFA president Claudio Tapia read.

The letter concluded: “Given the proximity of the next FIFA Congress, the Association that I proudly preside over firmly believes and reaffirms that the way forward is to continue working under its leadership, in order to continue developing a better and even more inclusive football.”

Confederation of African Football Backs Infantino

CAF president Patrice Motsepe (left) backed Infantino. | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

While Europe has turned its back on Infantino, support for the president coming out of Africa was clear.

“For us in Africa, adherence to governance, due process and transparency is crucial and non-negotiable, as this is the practice and conduct we expect from our governments, business and other institutions and organisations,” Dr Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), stated.

“We are committed to continue working together with FIFA, its member associations, other football confederations and stakeholders to safeguard and adhere to governance, due process, and transparency.

“CAF will also continue to focus on developing our boys and girls football players, coaches and trainers.”

A CAF spokesperson added: “The CAF EXCO [executive committee] also unanimously reconfirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and thanked him for his support for African Football over the years.”

A handful of African giants have publicly pledged their support to Infantino. Morocco, the site of the emergency meeting earlier this week, continued its ongoing support of the FIFA president, as did Egypt, despite public accusations of bias from FIFA towards Argentina during the World Cup.

UEFA Remains Against Infantino

UEFA’s Aleksander Čeferin has spoken out against Infantino. | Toya Sarno Jordan - FIFA/Getty Images

UEFA, with its 55 members, does have the power to trigger a vote of no confidence in Infantino, but concerns around Europe are whether that would get sufficient backing to oust Infantino before March’s presidential elections.

Croatia is among the latest European nations to publicly withdraw its support for Infantino, following on from the likes of England, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands.

If an emergency vote is not triggered, European nations will have to wait until Nov. 18, the deadline for candidates to announce their bids to rival Infantino in the next elections.

To win the elections, one simply needs to win the largest share of votes among FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MAs). UEFA includes 55 MAs who all seem set to vote against Infantino, but the 54 MAs that make up CAF now appear destined to vote in his favor.