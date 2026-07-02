Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Cabo Verde: World Cup Round of 32

Serious momentum has started to build around the World Cup holder, not overly fancied by the majority ahead of its World Cup defense in North America.

Lionel Messi’s continued greatness may well thrust Argentina to a historic retention of its crown, with Brazil in 1962 the most recent team to go back-to-back on the grandest stage.

Its glorious No. 10 hadn’t expected to be the dazzling protagonist he’s proven to be this summer, and as long as Messi is performing at the level he is, La Albiceleste have as good a chance as any.

Two wins to start the tournament allowed Lionel Scaloni to offer respite on Matchday 3 of the group stage against Jordan, so expect Argentina’s ’strongest’ lineup to manifest in the round of 32 against World Cup debutant Cabo Verde.

Here’s how Argentina could line up in Miami on Friday.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Cabo Verde

Argentina’s strongest team returns. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Argentina Starting XI!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—One of the very few likely to keep their place from the 3–1 win over Jordan. Argentina’s sturdy defense has kept Martínez’s action to a limit thus far.

RB: Nahuel Molina—Gonzalo Montiel sustained a knock on Matchday 2 and currently isn’t providing stiff competition. Instead, Giuliano Simeone started at right back last time out. The similarly spritely Molina should reprise his role on Friday.

CB: Cristian Romero—Romero only just recovered in time from a knee injury to be fit for the start of the tournament, and he picked up another knock against Austria, which meant no chances were taken on Matchday 3. Still, there’s an expectation that Romero will be fit to feature in the round of 32.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—The diminutive left-footed defender complements Romero well in the build-up phase, and he’s a shoo-in to return to the starting lineup in Miami.

LB: Facundo Medina—The left back is 27 years of age, yet he could emerge as one of the breakouts of this World Cup. Medina was excellent in the win over Austria, and it looks like his lung-busting runs from defense will be important for this Argentina team, given the relative lack of width higher up.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

RM: Rodrigo De Paul—Like his best buddy Lionel, De Paul is still excelling at the highest level. It’s hard to imagine Scaloni’s Argentina without him.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The walking yellow card struggled with Liverpool last season, but is enjoying being a part of this fluid, technically excellent midfield.

CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández has gradually become more important to La Albiceleste since his 2022 breakthrough in Qatar, and the Chelsea star is one of the key leaders on Scaloni’s roster. He’ll hope to find the back of the net at some point but is less of a box crasher on the international stage.

LM: Thiago Almada—It was Almada’s astute dummy that teed up Messi’s record-breaking strike against Austria. He joined the all-time great off the bench last time out and will aim to serve the 39-year-old again on Friday.

ST: Julián Alvarez—While Messi is capable of carrying his country to another World Cup, Argentina, at some point, will have to find an alternative source of goals. Alvarez is more likely than Lautaro Martínez to offer Messi respite.

ST: Lionel Messi—He made history against Jordan, becoming the first player in World Cup history to score in seven consecutive games. You wouldn’t bet against him making it eight on Friday and restoring his outright lead in the Golden Boot race.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE