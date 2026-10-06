Argentina vs. Benin: How to Watch Lionel Messi’s Farewell on TV, Live Stream

Tuesday marks a momentous day in Argentina soccer history as Lionel Messi dons the national team jersey for the final time.

The legendary 39-year-old will make his 208th and final appearance for La Albiceleste in a friendly against Benin at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, bringing an extraordinary international career to a conclusion.

Messi propeled Argentina back to the summit of global soccer by winning the 2022 World Cup, with that triumph sandwiched in between historic Copa América victories. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will prove truly irreplaceable.

During his 21-year international career, Messi has never faced Benin, but he will hope the African minnows are straightforward opponents as he aims to add to his tally of 125 Argentina goals.

Here’s how to watch Messi’s emotional finale with the national team.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Benin Kick Off?

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Monumental

: Estadio Monumental Date : Tuesday, Oct. 6 / Wednesday, Oct. 7

: Tuesday, Oct. 6 / Wednesday, Oct. 7 Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Oct. 7)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Benin Kick Off

Audiences in Canada won’t be able to tune unto Messi’s farewell fixture, but ViX will cover the action in both the United States and Mexico.

Viewers in the United Kingdom willing to stay up until midnight can watch live on Premier Sports.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ViX Canada Not available Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player

What’s Next for Argentina, Benin?

Argentina won’t be in action again until November. | JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images

Life will go on for Argentina without Messi, but it will have time to mourn its talisman before reconvening in November to face some currently unknown opponents in more friendlies.

Benin, meanwhile, will be back in competitive action in November, facing off against the Central African Republic home and away in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.