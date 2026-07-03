Argentina vs. Cabo Verde—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Argentina’s World Cup defense has so far gone down without a hitch, and it continues in the round of 32 against debutant Cabo Verde on Friday.

Expectations certainly weren’t as high for Lionel Scaloni’s team entering this summer’s tournament compared to three-and-a-half years ago, with history working against them on this occasion. No team has retained the World Cup since Brazil went back-to-back in 1958 and 1962, and few believed an injury-affected Lionel Messi could embark on a campaign rivalling his masterpiece in the Gulf.

Argentina’s superstar has six goals to his name already, and he was on the scoresheet again in the 3–1 victory over Jordan, which meant the holders won all three of their group games.

Now, they’re taking on a confident Cabo Verde outfit whose president has already backed a 1–0 win in the build-up to Friday’s game. “We are playing to win ... when expectations are low regarding a team, and if that team has the urge to win, it is possible,” José Maria Neves said.

The African archipelago followed its remarkable stalemate with Spain by also holding Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, with its three-point haul enough to see the team finish runner-up in Group H. Bubista’s outfit is as unified as any, and that’s counted for plenty across the Atlantic Ocean.

Anything is seemingly possible for the Cabo Verdeans, but progressing at Argentina’s expense in Miami would surely rank as the World Cup’s greatest ever upset.

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde Score Prediction

Messi Momentum Continues

Messi has scored in seven consecutive World Cup matches. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

It’s a minor miracle Cabo Verde is even here, let alone competing against the holders in the round of 32. Bubista’s group were already heroes, and their work in North America has only elevated their status, not only back home, but across the soccer world.

This is a mammoth occasion, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina just reward for their stellar group stage performance.

The holders have so far leant on the unrelenting genius of Messi, but you fear that they’ll require an alternative source of inspiration against superior opposition. However, that’s a problem to solve for another day. Cabo Verde probably won’t mind being subject to more Messi magic in Miami.

Magic Messi: Argentina’s majestic protagonist is performing as if he’s 25, with his impeccable sense of timing and knack for positioning himself in exactly the right place at the right time contributing to his productive start to the tournament. Messi is co-leading the Golden Boot race with Kylian Mbappé and has the chance to respond to the Frenchman’s brace against Sweden. The Argentinian has also become the first player in World Cup history to score in seven consecutive games.

Argentina’s majestic protagonist is performing as if he’s 25, with his impeccable sense of timing and knack for positioning himself in exactly the right place at the right time contributing to his productive start to the tournament. Messi is co-leading the Golden Boot race with Kylian Mbappé and has the chance to respond to the Frenchman’s brace against Sweden. The Argentinian has also become the first player in World Cup history to score in seven consecutive games. Bridge too far: It was certainly no fluke that Cabo Verde progressed from Group H. It stymied Spain through tactical astuteness and intensity out of possession, fought back against Uruguay and was deserving of a victory over Saudi Arabia. Bubista’s side just lacked a clinical edge. This is a remarkable story, and it’s been a wonderful journey, but you get the sense that facing Argentina in Miami will prove to be a step too far for the lovable debutant.

Prediction: Argentina 4–1 Cabo Verde

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Many of Argentina’s starters were rested on Matchday 3 of the group stage. | Sports Illustrated

Lionel Scaloni made sweeping changes for the dead rubber against Jordan, with Emiliano and Lautaro Martínez the only players to retain their spots in the starting lineup.

The latter scored from the spot in a 3–1 victory, but he’ll be displaced by Messi on Friday. Scaloni will want to pair the 39-year-old with Julián Álvarez throughout the knockouts, given the rapport they developed in Qatar.

Álvarez has fully recovered from an ankle injury which limited him at the start of the tournament.

Cristian Romero is poised to return from a minor knee complaint to start alongside Lisandro Martínez, while Facundo Medina and Thiago Almada will continue their impressive dynamic down the left-hand side.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Cabo Verde (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada; Messi, Álvarez.

Cabo Verde Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Bubista is likely to stick with a similar starting lineup. | Sports Illustrated

Bubista hasn’t done much personnel shuffling in defense or midfield throughout the tournament, but he has altered with his No. 9.

Cabo Verde progressed having scored just twice in the group stage, and although it might not need to score to produce a remarkable upset on Friday, more is required from its sharpshooters in attack.

Dailon Livramento started two of the Group H matches, and should retain his position on Friday. The 25-year-old played his club soccer on loan at Casa Pia last season, but failed to find the back of the net in 24 Primeira Liga appearances.

Captain Ryan Mendes is now being investigated by New Zealand police following sexual assault allegations, but he’s unlikely to drop out of the squad while Cabo Verde is still in the tournament.

Telmo Arjanco is the one injury concern, given that he missed the stalemate with Saudi Arabia. He’s believed to be dealing with a hamstring injury, so it’s unlikely that he’ll play on Friday.

Cabo Verde predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-3-3): Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Cabral; Pina, D. Duarte, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, W. Semedo.

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What Time Does Argentina vs. Cabo Verde Kick Off?

Location : Miami, Florida, United States

: Miami, Florida, United States Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium

: Hard Rock Stadium Date : Friday, July 3

: Friday, July 3 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Drew Fischer (CAN)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico

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