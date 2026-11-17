Life without Lionel Messi continues for Argentina on Tuesday, as it faces Costa Rica in its second November friendly.

Argentina said goodbye to its greatest player since Diego Maradona last month, having come ever so close to retaining its World Cup crown in the summer. Messi’s genius masked a deficient collective, however, and Lionel Scaloni, who extended his contract until 2030 last week, has a big job on his hands if he’s to regenerate the Albiceleste without its spiritual hub.

Things got off to an inauspicious start against Uruguay at the weekend, as a half-filled La Bombonera witnessed a 2–1 defeat at the hands of its historic South American rivals.

Scaloni suggested postmatch that Argentina needs to “re-find” itself in a post-Messi landscape, and it has the chance to return to winning ways in Córdoba against the 54th-ranked Costa Rica.

The 2014 World Cup’s surprise package failed to qualify for this summer’s tournament and, like its hosts, has entered a new dawn with one of the heroes of its aforementioned campaign, Bryan Ruiz, now at the helm. Ruiz took the job permanently in October, and his team was beaten 2–0 by Ecuador last time out.

Argentina vs. Costa Rica Score Prediction

Albiceleste Claims First Post-Messi Win

Argentina is out to claim its first win since Lionel Messi’s retirement. | Alejandro PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images

Plenty within Argentina have called for patience. Ultimately, it’s going to take a little while for this team to rediscover its purpose, given that it’s no longer functioning for the sake of one man. The Albiceleste’s dogged collective helped inspire Messi to World Cup glory in 2022, but it was its No. 10’s magic alone that guided them to the World Cup final in the summer.

Scaloni has decided that he’ll be along for the ride, which is a big boost, given all that he’s achieved with the national team.

Its new dawn didn’t get off to the start the manager would’ve wanted, yet there was still reason for encouragement in the defeat to Uruguay. There was an element of smash-and-grab about the away side’s victory, and should the hosts prove to be more efficient in front of goal here, Argentina will expect to celebrate the maiden triumph of its brave new world.

Costa Rica’s quality : While Costa Rica ranked just outside FIFA’s top 10 a little over a decade ago, the Central American nation is no longer the plucky force it once was. It’s trending toward its lowest ebb of the century, struggling to be competitive against superior nations. This year alone, Costa Rica has suffered defeats to Iran, Colombia, England and Ecuador, scoring just once in these four matches.

: While Costa Rica ranked just outside FIFA’s top 10 a little over a decade ago, the Central American nation is no longer the plucky force it once was. It’s trending toward its lowest ebb of the century, struggling to be competitive against superior nations. This year alone, Costa Rica has suffered defeats to Iran, Colombia, England and Ecuador, scoring just once in these four matches. Head-to-head record: Argentina has never lost to Costa Rica in seven matches, winning five and drawing two. The pair last met in a friendly in 2024, with the Albiceleste prevailing as 3–1 victors.

Prediction: Argentina 2–0 Costa Rica

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Costa Rica

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Scaloni will be expected to shuffle his team around after the defeat to Uruguay. Eleven players were unused substitutes last time out, and several of those could make up Argentina’s starting lineup in Córdoba.

Nico Paz has assumed Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt and could retain his spot in the team, but Scaloni could also call upon Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono and the burgeoning Gianluca Prestianni. The Benfica winger, infamous for his spat with Vinícius Júnior earlier this year, is destined to play a more prominent role for the national team moving forward.

Argentina is currently operating without Messi’s successor as captain, Cristian Romero, due to injury, so Roma’s Leonardo Balerdi and Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez started at center back against Uruguay. Scaloni doesn’t have an array of options at the position this month, so the same pair could start again on Tuesday.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Costa Rica (4-3-3): Musso; Giay, Balerdi, Martínez, Tagliafico; Barco, Paz, Eq. Fernández; Prestianni, Castro, Simeone.

Costa Rica Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Bryan Ruiz was confirmed as Costa Rica’s permanent manager in October. | Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

The visitors will be without Diego Mesen in Córdoba after the defender picked up a red card off the bench in its 2–0 defeat to Ecuador last time out. Costa Rica was forced to play the remaining 22 minutes a man down, and Moisés Caicedo eventually doubled the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot.

Striker Manfred Ugalde has returned to the fold this month after serving a suspension, but new manager Ruiz won’t have Alexis Gamboa at his disposal after he was stretchered off in Quito. The defender has returned to Costa Rica to undergo more tests and determine the severity of his knee injury.

Kendall Waston had been approached to provide cover for Gamboa’s injury, but the 38-year-old isn’t expected to travel to Argentina.

Costa Rica predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-1-4-1): Sequeira; Myrie, Vargas, Calvo, J. Mora; Wilson; C. Mora, López, Soto, Alcócer; Ugalde.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Costa Rica Kick Off?

Location : Córdoba, Argentina

: Córdoba, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17

: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes : Tuesday, Nov. 17 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Argentina vs. Costa Rica on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ViX Argentina TyC Sports Argentina, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Play, mitelefe