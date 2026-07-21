Argentina’s World Cup Final Brawl: Potential Punishments As FIFA Open Investigation

FIFA have released a statement revealing that there will be an investigation into the fight which broke out in the aftermath of Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain on Sunday.

A tense and tetchy affair was ultimately won by Ferran Torres’s goal in the 106th minute. As the final whistle blew, Spain’s bench of substitutes emptied onto the pitch to celebrate, only to find themselves embroiled in a brawl with their Argentinian counterparts.

The dethroned champion is already under investigation for its celebration against England after the semifinal with a banner laying claim to “Las Malvinas,” or the Falkland Islands, as they are known in the U.K. Now, several players could face further punishment for their behavior after the showpiece fixture.

Which Players Were Involved?

The melee appeared to have been sparked by Argentina right back Nahuel Molina. Broadcast footage from the BBC seems to show the defender striking Rodri in the midriff as the Spanish midfielder ran across the pitch at the final whistle.

While the pair were in the midst of a confrontation, Spain’s Eric García came across before Leandro Paredes stormed onto the scene to even up the numbers. The Argentina midfielder had suffered through a scrappy performance, promptly bumping Rodri to the turf and shoving Dani Olmo over within six minutes of his halftime substitution.

Whatever tensions had been simmering in the match boiled over during the aftermath. Paredes appeared to throttle García and before turning his attention to Gavi. By this point, Argentina’s Thiago Almada had joined the scene and was seen to have thrown the Barcelona midfielder to the ground. Paredes doubled down with what looked like a lunge at the prone Spain international.

Thanks to the involvement of several Argentina coaching staff members, the fracas was eventually broken up. Despite initial reports, Paredes was not sent off after the final whistle as FIFA confirmed to BBC Sport. Yet, the risk of some serious penalties remain.

What Punishment Could Argentina’s Players Face?

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes takes a moment on the field following the 1–0 loss. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

FIFA have deferred the punishment to a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor, which is given scope to investigate any offense, not just violent conduct. As FIFA’s Disciplinary Code (FDC) outlines, the prosecutor can “propose that disciplinary measures be imposed on member associations, clubs and individuals.”

These disciplinary measures are deliberately vague. The FDC cites a ban of at least three matches for violent conduct “or an appropriate period of time.” There is also the contingency that “additional disciplinary measures may also be imposed in all cases.”

FIFA has the power to extend any ban globally and across all competitions. This was the punishment Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez infamously received after biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup.

It would appear most likely that the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) will receive some sort of monetary fine. The AFA was fined more than $24,500 for the team’s conduct after winning the 2022 World Cup for “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.”

When Will a Verdict Be Reached?

Argentina’s players were disconsolate after the final whistle. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

FIFA are not working against a clock. There is no timescale for the completion of this investigation.

Argentina does not currently have any immediate fixtures scheduled. The next international window is the first extended one in FIFA’s new calendar, with teams expected to play four games between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6.

There are no qualifiers for the 2028 Copa América and FIFA haven’t even decided how many teams will be at the 2030 World Cup, so Argentina’s immediate focus will shift to friendly fixtures. When the competitive games are put into the calendar, it remains to be seen which players Argentina will have available.

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