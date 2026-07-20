When Is the Next International Break? 2026 Dates and Schedule

The 2026 World Cup has come and gone, leaving fans to wait another four years for global soccer’s biggest spectacle, which will next be hosted jointly by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

But don’t worry—international soccer isn’t over just yet. There’s still plenty of action to look forward to, no matter where you are in the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the remaining international breaks in 2026.

International Break Schedule for 2026

The USMNT will be back in action soon. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

There are just two international breaks remaining on FIFA’s calendar for the rest of 2026.

The first runs from Sep. 21 to Oct. 6, during which national teams from all six confederations—UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), Concacaf (North and Central America and the Caribbean), CAF (Africa), AFC (Asia) and OFC (Oceania)—will be in action. During this window, teams can play up to four matches.

The second break takes place from Nov. 9 to 17, when teams from all confederations will again compete, though they will be limited to a maximum of two matches.

In Europe, these windows will also mark the start of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, with quarterfinals and playoff matches scheduled during this period.

Dates Tournament Sep. 21 – Oct. 6 Friendlies, UEFA Nations League Nov. 9 – Nov. 17 Friendlies, UEFA Nations League

Why Are There International Breaks in Soccer?

International breaks give players the opportunity to represent their countries in competitions such as World Cup qualifiers and regional tournaments.

These periods allow national teams to come together, train, build chemistry and prepare for upcoming matches, while clubs benefit from a short pause in the schedule to rest players and avoid clashes with domestic fixtures.

What Happens During an International Break?

During an international break, major leagues like the Premier League, La Liga and MLS typically pause their schedules to accommodate international matches, as many of their players are called up for national team duty.

Those selected join their national teams for training camps and fixtures, while players who are not called up remain with their clubs, using the time to rest or continue training.

Meanwhile, lower divisions—such as England’s Championship or Spain’s Segunda División—often continue their seasons without interruption.

Impact of International Breaks on Domestic Leagues

Mikel Arteta. | Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

International breaks can greatly influence domestic leagues, regardless of whether competitions pause or continue.

A gap of a couple of weeks can interrupt a team’s rhythm, forcing players to regain momentum once club action resumes. There’s also the added risk of injuries during international duty, which can be especially damaging if key players are affected.

That said, there are positives as well. In leagues that continue during these periods, the absence of first-team regulars creates opportunities for squad players and young prospects to step up—sometimes giving rise to unexpected breakout performances.

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