‘Other Arguments’—Arne Slot Hints at Third Huge Liverpool Departure

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has refused to rule out a summer departure for goalkeeper Alisson amid growing speculation over a move to Juventus.

The Reds have already confirmed the imminent departures of winger Mohamed Salah and left back Andy Robertson this summer, and it was put to Slot that Liverpool could not afford to lose even more experience by allowing Alisson to depart.

“Well, that is your opinion and I will bring that opinion to the ownership and to Richard Hughes,” Slot responded.

“I think the club is run in a certain way and we make decisions that the club thinks are in the best interests of the club. And it could mean this is the reason why. It could mean another good argument why we acted how we acted.

“I think the history of all the transfers shows that nothing was done without a purpose or without thinking about it. Look, the people who make these decisions take everything into account. They try to make the best decisions with the interest of the club.

“[Experience] is definitely one argument to keep him but there are other arguments. That is a decision the club has to make that is needed. In the end, he still has one year [on his contract].”

Can Liverpool Afford to Lose Alisson?

Injuries have been a real problem for Alisson. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Liverpool have been preparing for the eventual departure of Alisson, 33, for a while now.

A deal was struck to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer of 2024, with the 25-year-old seen as the future starter at Anfield when he arrived. While there were no immediate plans to displace Alisson, it was clear Liverpool had one eye on the future.

At his best, Alisson remains one of the world’s best goalkeepers, but there are increasing concerns about the Brazilian’s fitness. Over the past three seasons, he has missed a total of 63 games across all competitions, with hamstring injuries his primary concern.

Liverpool find themselves in a tough situation. The Reds are well aware that Alisson is still an elite option in his position, but being able to depend on him over an entire season has become increasingly impossible. At such a crucial point of a potential rebuild, club officials may no longer be prepared to take that risk.

The main issue for Liverpool, however, is whether losing Alisson at the same time as both Salah and Robertson is a wise move for a new-look squad.

Virgil van Dijk will stick around to offer some key experience in defense, but Liverpool would be lacking senior heads if Alisson does leave. Joe Gomez is the Reds’ longest-serving player, having joined in 2015, but there are no guarantees he will remain this summer, either.

Curtis Jones’s senior promotion came in 2020, one year before center back Ibrahima Konaté was signed. Beyond those two, most of Liverpool’s biggest names arrived in 2023 or later.

In terms of age, Van Dijk is the oldest player in the squad at 34. Alisson and reserve midfielder Wataru Endo are both 33 and, as it stands, there will be no other players over 30 in the squad. Experience would have to be sought from the likes of Federico Chiesa (28), Alexis Mac Allister (27) and Cody Gakpo (27).

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