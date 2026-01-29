Liverpool will only act in the transfer market if it is “smart” to do so, says manager Arne Slot, having lost right Jeremie Frimpong to injury during Wednesday’s Champions League win.

The Reds boss called it “obvious” that Frimpong is unlikely to play when Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday due to what appears to be a hamstring issue. “Jeremie is out, so let’s see what the future brings,” Slot added.

With Conor Bradley already sidelined, the Dutchman was asked whether Frimpong’s injury could push Liverpool into what little remains of the January window for a replacement. He didn’t rule it out, but a kneejerk response is off the table and any business must be part of the bigger picture.

“We as a club always make decisions we at least think are smart decisions,” Slot explained.

“We not only look at the short-term, we look at the long-term. It always depends on [if] there are players available that we think can help us and if they are can we afford them … and [if] it is also helpful for the longer-term future because our players come back from injury as well.”

Why Liverpool Are Unlikely to Sign New Right Back

Having a squad with “four right backs, 12 midfielders and three or four No. 9s” is not viable.

Liverpool also already have two of the best right backs in the world, demonstrating the standard required, and finding someone else to bring in is always going to be a difficult task. At some point in the coming months, both will also be back to full fitness.

Fabrizio Romano explains via YouTube that the club are already aware of what the market has to offer after making assessments when Bradley got injured on Jan. 8. The conclusion was there are “no good right backs” of the “level” Liverpool would demand available in this window.

Equally, time is swiftly running out. The transfer window closes at 7 p.m. GMT (2 p.m. ET) on Monday, with normal fixtures continuing over the weekend. Opportunity is limited there too.

How Liverpool Could Reduce Number of Injuries

“Let’s first see how Jeremie is, maybe he is not able to play Saturday, but maybe he is able to play one or two days later,” Slot suggested.

“We now go into a schedule where we have one game a week, so that would usually mean less injuries—but you are never sure.”

Liverpool’s progress in the top eight of the Champions League league phase has been a huge boost. Automatic qualification for the round of 16 means no European games from now until the middle of March, allowing the squad to focus on just the Premier League and FA Cup.

Their only midweek fixture between until March is the Feb. 11 trip to Sunderland.

Increased recovery time in a lower intensity schedule should lessen the risk for injuries.

Who Will Replace Jeremie Frimpong vs. Newcastle?

Liverpool are still awaiting details on Frimpong’s injury, but he was holding his hamstring and already missed two months with a similar problem earlier in the season—the signs for a swift return aren’t good. The Reds don’t have Bradley, perhaps for the rest of the campaign, while Joe Gomez is able to play right back but is still considered a doubt after missing the Qarabağ game with a knock.

So when it comes to facing Newcastle, at least, someone else will have to fill in.

Dominik Szoboszlai has played a number of games at right back this season when both Frimpong and Bradley have been unavailable, including August’s win over Arsenal. It does, however, remove his influence from his best position.

Wataru Endo was the player who completed the Qarabağ game after replacing Frimpong a few minutes into the contest, with Slot content to leave Szoboszlai in midfield.

Curtis Jones was right back when Liverpool were torn apart by PSV Eindhoven in November.

Ryan Gravenberch hasn’t been used there, but his turn at centre back against Qarabağ could make him an option for the weekend if Ibrahima Konaté is back from compassionate leave.

