Arsenal, Chelsea Stars Sit Out England Training Before Panama Duel

The optimism that permeated across English soccer after a handsome 4–2 victory over Croatia has somewhat dissipated in the wake of an all-too-familiar stalemate.

It was the sort of performance against a rugged Ghanaian defensive block that had pundits longing for those who were left behind, from Cole Palmer to Adam Wharton, and now many are lamenting Thomas Tuchel’s decision to replace Tino Livramento with another centerback, rather than a fullback.

Trevoh Chalobah’s call-up placed plenty of faith in Reece James’s body holding up for the next few weeks. While an outstanding player in two positions, James isn’t held in the regard he probably should because of availability issues. He hasn’t been able to stay fit, with a knee injury ruling him out of the previous World Cup in Qatar.

Hamstring woes have dogged James since, and England are fretting over another setback ahead of the all-important clash with Panama on Saturday.

England Dealt Double Injury Scare Ahead of Panama Clash

James has had a history of hamstring issues. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tuchel refused to panic in the wake of the Ghana draw, but the German may be sweating a little after learning about James’s setback.

According to the BBC, both he and Declan Rice missed training ahead of the Panama game, which England will likely have to win to top Group L. James, who’s understood to have suffered a hamstring injury against Ghana, is considered a major doubt for the Matchday 3 duel.

There are fewer concerns over Rice, who was seen with a strapping on his left calf as he departed Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The Arsenal midfielder revealed last week that he’s been managing neural pain in a hamstring since December but insisted that he’s fit for this summer’s tournament.

Rice, like James, started both of England’s opening two games.

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Who Could Replace Reece James and Declan Rice?

Djed Spence was a surprise inclusion in Tuchel’s roster. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

James isn’t expected to be fit for Saturday’s game at MetLife Stadium, certainly not to start. Without Livramento, there’s only one ’natural’ replacement in England’s roster: Djed Spence.

Spence was a surprise inclusion in Tuchel’s roster, given that he performed only sporadically for Tottenham Hotspur down the stretch last season. Still, the German boss values his athleticism and defensive one-on-one prowess. He started at left back against Ghana.

Spence is the obvious pick to come in for James, but England also has the likes of Ezri Konsa and Jarell Quansah available, both of whom have previously been used at right back.

Tuchel may also not want to risk Rice, given his mammoth workload and the fact he’s a booking away from a one-game suspension. If Rice is out of the picture, we could see Jude Bellingham drop from his No. 10 role and partner Elliot Anderson, with Morgan Rogers potentially coming into the team.

Kobbie Mainoo and Jordan Henderson are also on the Three Lions’ roster and options for Tuchel to consider.

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