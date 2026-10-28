Arsenal Injuries: Declan Rice One of Six Scares for Huge Liverpool Clash

Mikel Arteta revealed that Declan Rice was suffering with “a problem” which forced him off against Everton last weekend and may impact his availability for Sunday’s almighty clash with Liverpool at Anfield. The talismanic midfielder is hardly Arsenal’s only selection concern.

Rice was one of three first-team regulars who failed to even make the matchday roster for Tuesday’s humiliating humbling at the hands of Fleetwood Town. Riccardo Calafiori and Noni Madueke were also unavailable through injury.

“Riccardo was out, Noni was out with an ankle and Declan Rice finished with a problem the other day,” Arteta bluntly told Sky Sports after the club’s Carabao Cup exit was confirmed on penalties.

Riccardo Calafiori (left) and Noni Madueke are both injury doubts. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arteta’s fitness updates are infamously unreliable. This is a figure who actively encouraged injured players to walk off the team coach into the locker room just “to put the other manager off the scent,” according to his former player Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In truth, Arteta himself may not be aware of the most accurate recovery timelines before any further scans can be conducted this week. There are, however, some names which can already be crossed off his selection list.

Arsenal’s Confirmed Absentees for Liverpool Clash

Bukayo Saka won’t be back for weeks. | Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka joined William Saliba on the slate of long-term absentees after damaging his left quad in last week’s Champions League draw with Bayern Munich. The Arsenal academy graduate is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks, putting him out of action until the start of December at the very earliest.

Saliba’s personal calendar is not so clear. The center back is yet to feature this season since undergoing surgery on a persistent back problem which eventually got the better of him at this summer’s World Cup. Arteta has gushed about the “very, very positive” signs of his recovery but has been unwilling to offer even the suggestion of a return date. The end of November has been put forward as a vague target.

Arsenal’s final major concern is Christos Tzolis. The exciting summer recruit sustained a thigh problem while on international duty with Greece in the fall, ruling him out for around three weeks. There is some hope that Tzolis could play some role on Sunday, but his status remains mired in uncertainty.

Arsenal Selection Dilemmas for Liverpool

Left back : Riccardo Calafiori (doubt), Piero Hincapié (returning from injury)

: Riccardo Calafiori (doubt), Piero Hincapié (returning from injury) Center back : William Saliba (out)

: William Saliba (out) Midfield : Declan Rice (doubt)

: Declan Rice (doubt) Right wing : Bukayo Saka (out), Noni Madueke (doubt), Max Dowman (suspension)

: Bukayo Saka (out), Noni Madueke (doubt), Max Dowman (suspension) Left wing: Christos Tzolis (doubt)

Max Dowman’s Suspension Could Be Overturned

Max Dowman was shown his first Arsenal red card. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Max Dowman won’t be able to win Arteta over with an appeal to the FA but Arsenal could secure the teenager’s availability by appealing his red card against Fleetwood.

The 16-year-old gave in to the frustrations of an infuriating night by kicking out at Harrison Neal. The force was minimal but still inspired a straight red card. There is no VAR at this stage of the Carabao Cup, so Michael Salisbury’s on-field decision could not be questioned in-game, which helps Arsenal’s case.

Dowman was found guilty of violent conduct, which the FA Handbook describes as “when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball.”

This is ultimately a subjective decision and one which will be scrutinized by the appeals board. Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher was not optimistic about Arsenal’s case. “I think it will fail,” he told Sky Sports. “Because of the aggressiveness of Dowman, and you can see the intent.”

If Dowman is sidelined and Madueke can’t escape the treatment room already housing Saka, Arteta will be without a single senior right winger for the trip to Anfield. Tzolis, whose availability is also in doubt, could feasibly switch wings, while Kai Havertz may be forced out wide. Martin Ødegaard is another option, with his central position easily taken up by Mikel Merino.