Arsenal Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out, Doubtful for Champions League Final

The newly crowned Premier League champions are not done yet, with Arsenal looking to add the Champions League trophy to their cabinet before the season comes to a close.

Mikel Arteta’s side have their work cut out for them, however. Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain will meet them at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna, looking to become just the ninth club in history to retain Europe’s grandest prize.

Past seasons have seen Arsenal struggle with fitness problems down the stretch. Last summer’s recruitment may have helped ease those concerns, but Arteta does still have a handful of big names causing him headaches as Saturday’s final approaches, including Noni Madueke.

The latest update on the Englishman, who was included in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, is positive though.

Every Arsenal Injury Concern Before Champions League Final

Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke pulled up on the final day of the season. | KontentHaus/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring Potential Return Date: May 30 (vs. PSG)

Arsenal had already wrapped up the Premier League title when they traveled to face Crystal Palace on the final day of the season. What was supposed to be one big party threw up a major scare as winger Noni Madueke slumped to the turf holding his hamstring.

The initial suggestion was that Madueke, who appeared comfortable in Arsenal’s trophy celebrations after the final whistle, had avoided any real damage, and that has been backed up by a recent report from The Athletic.

His withdrawal against Palace was precautionary and inspired largely by cramp, meaning there are few fears about his involvement against PSG on Saturday.

Jurriën Timber

Jurriën Timber has spent a while on the sidelines. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Injury: Groin

Groin Potential Return Date: Preseason

The sight of Mikel Merino returning from his foot injury against Palace was a welcome one for Arsenal fans, but the same luxury could not be afforded to right back Jurriën Timber, who has been missing since the middle of March.

“He’s still a little further behind,” was Arteta’s assessment when comparing Timber’s recovery to Merino. While the boss was determined to keep the door open to a comeback, the chances of minutes for Timber against PSG appear slim.

A spot on the bench may be a possibility if all goes according to plan, but it is tough to picture Arteta throwing Timber back into the mix after so long on the sidelines.

Ben White

Ben White (left) suffered a nasty knee injury. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Knee Potential Return Date: Preseason

When Ben White went down with a knee injury in early May, he was visibly tearful as the impact of what had just happened to him sank in.

Reports suggest White has not suffered anything of career-altering significance, but the right back will still need an extended spell on the sidelines. Not only has that ruled White out of the Champions League final, but his World Cup dreams were swiftly dashed as well.

White was sporting a knee brace as he celebrated Arsenal’s Premier League title win. A return is not close but there are hopes he could be back in training at some point during preseason, although that will be determined by next few weeks of his recovery journey, which could easily drag into the 2026–27 season if White faces any setbacks.

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