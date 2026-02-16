‘Perfect’—Arsenal, Man Utd Target Fires Huge Warning Over £100 Million Transfer Hopes

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has insisted he holds a “perfect” relationship with manager Eddie Howe, biting back at speculation a bust-up could lead to an expensive transfer to the likes of Arsenal or Manchester United.

Arsenal were named as surprise contenders for Tonali’s signature late in the January transfer window as a replacement for the injured Mikel Merino, before United’s interest emerged in a summer deal which could easily cost around £100 million ($136.4 million).

Tonali’s agent recently fanned the flames with suggestions that Newcastle were blocking a potential exit, but reports of an issue with Howe were firmly debunked by Tonali’s decision to celebrate his second goal in Saturday’s 3–1 win over Aston Villa with his manager.

“I came to Eddie because in the past few weeks, people spoke about our relationship, but I work every day with the gaffer, the gaffer works every day with me, and our relationship is perfect,” Tonali insisted. “It’s not broken and I think this is perfect for the team.

“We try to do the best for this team, every game, because we play a lot of games—every three days, we play, and we have to be concentrated every time in the training ground to do the best for our team.”

Arsenal, Man Utd Likely Remain Undeterred in Tonali Pursuit

Sandro Tonali has plenty of admirers. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

While an issue between Tonali and Howe would have undoubtedly increased his chances of a summer exit, the reality is that the Italian’s future is likely to be dictated by Newcastle’s on-field results.

As his agent pointed out, playing in the Champions League is a priority for Tonali. The Magpies are competing in Europe’s top competition this season but face an uphill battle to return next year, having fallen down to 10th in the Premier League standings.

With 12 games left to go this season, Newcastle currently sit eight points adrift in the race for the Champions League, and failure to make up that ground will force Tonali into a massive decision about his future regardless of the strength of his relationship with Howe.

Adding to the situation is Tonali’s current contract, which runs until 2028. This summer is, therefore, the final chance Newcastle will have to sell the midfielder for his full value—an opportunity which may be difficult to refuse given Howe’s repeated comments about the club’s battle with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Those issues are far more significant than Tonali’s relationship with Howe, meaning the Italian’s numerous suitors will simply sit back and watch the conclusion of this season for an indication of their chances of recruiting Tonali.

Which Team Has the Best Chance of Signing Tonali?

Tonali’s relationship with Eddie Howe is unlikely to impact his next move. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

At 25 years old, Tonali will want his next move to be a step forwards, which means joining a club that can not only satisfy his European ambitions, but also offer a major role in the squad.

Arsenal may be on top of the Premier League pile right now, but a route to minutes is not particularly clear at the Emirates. Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi are both regular starters in Tonali’s preferred position, while club captain Martin Ødegaard and the dependabe Mikel Merino only add to the competition.

Over at United, meanwhile, Tonali may sense the chance to be a permanent starter. The Red Devils are searching for a replacement for the departing Casemiro and are also expected to listen to offers for Manuel Ugarte. Exits for both players would leave Kobbie Mainoo as United’s only senior midfielder and present an obvious route to the starting lineup for any new arrival.

Reports claim United are ready to go “very big” when it comes to bolstering their midfield this summer. Not only could that include multiple signings, but the Red Devils will splash the cash to recruit at least one of their expensive targets—Tonali, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson could all cost close to £100 million.

There is interest in Tonali from his homeland, with Juventus believed to be leading the Italian charge. The Bianconeri’s allure of a return to Serie A is something rival suitors cannot offer, although the finances of the Premier League may prove to be more persuasive.

