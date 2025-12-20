Arsenal’s Noni Madueke Reveals His Way of Coping With Online Trolls
Arsenal’s Noni Madueke says it’s important not to worry about online trolls, rather focus on building a connection with supporters inside the stadium.
Madueke, 23, was an unexpected arrival in north London over the summer, penning a five-year contract after the current Premier League leaders agreed a fee with rivals Chelsea worth in excess of £50 million.
There was negative reaction online before the move had been finalised, with some supporters trying to force the club’s hand with a ‘#NotoMadueke’ campaign. Ultimately, Arsenal ignored those pleas and moved forward with the transfer.
Perhaps inevitably, Madueke has won over his doubters with a series of encouraging performances. Though not an automatic first-choice for manager Mikel Arteta, he has proven to be a valuable understudy to Bukayo Saka, supplying three Champions League league phase goals—including a snorting finish from outside of the penalty area against Club Brugge.
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Everton on Saturday, Madueke revealed he’s felt the love from his new supporters—and that he’s learned to engage and interact with those who to pay to watch him every week instead of the faceless accounts who look to criticise on social media.
“I felt that from day dot,” Madueke said of his rapport with those who attend games. “I think we have a really good connection. I hear them, I feel them in the stadium. I feel the love they give me and I just want to use that to fuel me, score goals and win games for my team.
“We live in a day and age where anyone can have an opinion online, positive or negative. You’ve got to take it as it comes. You can’t really worry too much about that.
“But it’s really important to try and establish that connection with the people in the stadium supporting the team every single week. I think that’s the least you can do, have that type of relationship and do your best on the pitch for them.”
Madueke: My Best Form Is Yet to Come
Though Madueke has impressed in fits and spurts for Arsenal, he’s yet to find any real consistency in the Premier League. Sidelined by a knee injury for six matches, the former PSV Eindhoven winger has started just three times in the top flight and has totalled 423 minutes of action—less than five full matches.
“Definitely not [reached his best level],” Madueke said. “There’s still a lot of the season to go. I know I’m going to keep going from strength to strength.
It’s why Madueke feels he’s got more to offer Arsenal, who are looking to end their 22-year Premier League title drought after a summer of strong investment into their playing squad.
“I’m back from injury now, feeling good and feeling fit. I’m sure I’ll be dropping some good performances that help my team in the next games and until the end of the season.”
“It's been top,” Madueke continued of his relationship with Arteta. “He’s constantly trying to get me to refine parts of my game I maybe wouldn’t even have thought of, and giving me little pointers in how I can be as effective as possible.
“He’s a world-call manager and it’s a world class coaching staff, so it’s been top so far. Long may it continue.”