Arsenal’s quest to secure a top-eight finish in the league phase table took a hit, as they were held to a 1–1 draw by Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium.

When Viktor Gyökeres thumped the hosts into an early lead, the majority would’ve expected Arsenal, who have yet to drop points at this stage of the competition under Mikel Arteta, to cruise to an all-too-familiar victory—the sort you’d forget in a hurry and perhaps be worthy of just a 90-second highlight reel.

Borussia Dortmund were miles off the pace, and although they gained a foothold toward the end of the first half, Arsenal ought to have been out of sight by halftime.

With their lead slender, as was the case after a dominant first half at Newcastle United on Saturday, Arsenal remained somewhat vulnerable, and Dortmund proved after the restart why they’re serious challengers for Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga throne.

A remarkable carry upfield from exciting young centerback Joane Gadou broke Arsenal’s press, and after Maximilian Beier beat Gabriel with a clever drift inside, Kepa Arrizabalaga was powerless to prevent the visitors equalizing.

Jobe Bellingham then thought he’d handed BVB an unlikely lead, which awoke the Gunners, who laid siege to Gregor Kobel’s goal until the match’s conclusion. And while gilt-edged chances came their way, the visitors held on for a well-earned point.

Winners and Losers

Winner

Gyökeres’ opening goal was emphatic. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

You could argue that this was one of Viktor Gyökeres’ most encouraging performances in Arsenal red, despite the missed chances.

The opening goal was a sequence that supporters believed the Swede would produce on the regular when he arrived from Sporting CP two summers ago. Gyökeres took his shot from distance early to catch Gregor Köbel out, with the excellent Swiss goalkeeper undone by the dip.

It was emphatic from the brutish center forward, who also offered refinement against the Bundesliga leaders. His hold-up play and technical level has constantly come under scrutiny since joining the club, but it held up here. Gyökeres was able to combine comfortably off one touch and move freely within the frontline to create opportunities for him to run the channels.

Arteta understandably continues to trust Kai Havertz on the big occasion, but Gyökeres’s performance—if you overlook the profligacy post-goal—highlighted that he could play a bigger role for the Gunners when it matters most. He’s improving.

Loser

Needs a goal. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal supporters were wondering how they so easily prised Christos Tzolis away from Club Brugge in the summer, given the Greek’s sharp opening to his career in north London. Why wasn’t the rest of the continent keen?

Well, the initial enthusiasm has died down, perhaps not helped by a month-long absence due to injury. Formerly a clear upgrade on the serviceable and clutch Leandro Trossard, fans are suddenly desperate for the winger to merely replicate the Belgian’s level of performance.

Tzolis was certainly involved on Tuesday evening, and he’s clearly a smart attacker who can adhere to Arteta’s demands in possession. But the Greek star is currently struggling to piece it together in the final third, perhaps a little too desperate to score his first goal for the club.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal took an early lead. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—7.3: You can hardly blame Kepa for a rare home concession in this competition. The reserve goalkeeper was otherwise kept relatively quiet, maintaining a composed demeanour throughout.

RB: Ben White—7.0: Always such a threat when he gets on the overlap, and his positioning inside freed up Noni Madueke on the touchline, contributing to the opening goal. Influence as an attacker reduced as the contest wore on.

CB: Ezri Konsa—7.0: A steady performance for Konsa, who entered this contest off the back of his toughest outing for the club at the weekend.

CB: Gabriel—7.3: Dortmund’s equalizer was crafted in a much deeper area, but Gabriel was beaten by Beier at the crucial moment.

LB: Piero Hincapié—7.9: Hincapié’s positioning was an issue for Dortmund throughout, whether that was in the half-space on down the flank.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—6.5: After an assured start, Lewis-Skelly was caught a couple of times by Dortmund in the build-up phase, leading to dangerous BVB transitions.

CM: Declan Rice—7.5: Did a bit of everything. Dropped deep in the build-up to facilitate comfortable possession sequences and sought to disrupt BVB’s own work with the ball. Broke through after a high regain and was so close to perhaps putting the game beyond the visitors.

RW: Noni Madueke—8.3: Arsenal’s in-form bright spark down the right was a threat throughout the contest, constantly seeking to take his man on. Fans are certainly beginning to trust him in the final third.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—8.4: This was a chance-creating haven for Arsenal’s captain, who crafted an array of openings for his team ... without reward.

LW: Christos Tzolis—6.5: The sharpness from the very start of his Arsenal career seems to have quickly faded, even if he did test Kobel with a fine strike early in the first half.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—8.0: The Emirates faithful were appreciative of his efforts, despite missing a couple of great chances on either side of Beier’s equalizer. Gyökeres was a big contributor here, and his opening goal was fiercely dispatched.

SUB: Bruno Guimarães (65’ for Lewis-Skelly)—6.8: Again, the Brazilian looked sharper off the bench.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (65’ for Tzolis)—6.7: Should’ve been introduced a little earlier. Constantly probed during his cameo.

SUB: Jurriën Timber (65’ for White)—6.1: Timber has this right back role down to a T.

SUB: Mikel Merino (87’ for Gyökeres)—N/A

Subs not used: Illan Meslier (GK), Jack Porter (GK), Cristhian Mosquera, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, Max Dowman, Kai Havertz.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Kepa deputised for David Raya. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta was optimistic ahead of Tuesday’s match that David Raya’s shoulder injury won’t sideline him longterm. So, this was likely just the start of a brief run in the team for Kepa Arrizabalaga , who offered a good account of himself against Dortmund. While supporters are scarred from his performance in last season’s Carabao Cup final, the iteration of Kepa that manifested on Tuesday looked far calmer and more in control. Raya’s irreplaceable, but his reserve looked serviceable.

, who offered a good account of himself against Dortmund. While supporters are scarred from his performance in last season’s Carabao Cup final, the iteration of Kepa that manifested on Tuesday looked far calmer and more in control. Raya’s irreplaceable, but his reserve looked serviceable. Riccardo Calafiori has the aesthetics, but his form has come into question as of late, and Piero Hincapié would’ve reminded Arteta that the Italian has no right to monopolize Premier League minutes.

would’ve reminded Arteta that the Italian has no right to monopolize Premier League minutes. While several of those introduced to the team on Tuesday after Saturday’s draw on Tyneside stated their cases for increased Premier League minutes, the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Tzolis arguably damaged their causes.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Wasteful Night

The Gunners were made to rue missed opportunities on Tuesday evening, creating 2.34 xG and recording 30 shots —of which only four were on target.

and recording —of which only four were on target. Gyökeres’s opening goal was one of the lowest quality chances the hosts created on the night, with his effort tallying just 0.03 xG .

. Dortmund created several notable moments of their own, though. They matched Arsenal by crafting four big chances.

Statistic Arsenal Dortmund Possession 63% 37% Expected Goals (xG) 2.34 0.92 Total Shots 30 13 Shots on Target 4 4 Big Chances 4 4 Pass Accuracy 87% 81% Fouls Committed 7 13 Corners 8 5