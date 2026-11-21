Arsenal were forced to fight back to earn a point at Newcastle United on Saturday, having coasted through the first half and deservedly taking a 1–0 lead.

The Gunners returned from the November international break off the back of a five-game winning run in the Premier League, and this had all the makings of a routine triumph against a Newcastle team still trying to find itself under Matthias Jaissle.

Eberechi Eze clinically dispatched the opening goal midway through the opening period after some excellent work from Kai Havertz, and Arsenal ought to have been two or three to the good, given their superiority.

Newcastle thus retreated to the dressing room at halftime amid a hostile reception from the Toon Army, but they returned to the pitch invigorated and bolstered by Jaissle’s triple substitution, which supplied the hosts with newfound speed and dynamism. Swiftly, the Magpies were 2–1 up. Harvey Barnes was the beneficiary of a Martin Ødegaard mishap to equalize, before Malick Thiaw poked home from a messy set-piece sequence.

Arsenal’s world seemed to be caving in on Tyneside, but they eventually steadied and threw back a punch themselves. A brilliant build-up sequence was finished by the impressive Noni Madueke, and although a back-and-forth contest played out in the closing stages, there was no fifth goal, so the spoils were shared.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Arsenal were floored at the start of the second half. | George Wood/Getty Images

TNT Sports commentator Joe Cole suggested before the game that momentum was all the rage these days, but the phenomenon has been part and parcel of sport since the beginning of time.

Arsenal, having seen Manchester City drop more points at lunchtime, had the chance to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion’s trip to Hull City on Sunday.

St. James’ Park was a troublesome place for Mikel Arteta’s side to visit when Eddie Howe was knocking around, but they did claim a 2–1 victory on Tyneside last September. It required two late goals to overturn their deficit on that occasion. Here, the Gunners were on course to coast to the sort of resounding victory that could’ve ignited questions regarding Jaissle’s long-term outlook.

Arsenal performed with an arrogance in the first half, perhaps disbelieving of how easy Newcastle had made life for them. A fervent Toon Army quickly became angsty and outright frustrated at the distinct difference between the two teams. There was no obvious route back into the contest for the hosts, yet the halftime interval proved a crucial reset.

Within 17 minutes, Newcastle were ahead. Arsenal’s arrogance had faded into shock, as the typically stoic Gunners collapsed during an unforeseen and almost inexplicable upsurge. It was a vicious momentum swing, yet Arteta’s men, while rattled, didn’t completely wilt, even after losing David Raya to injury.

With a point secured thanks to Madueke, Arsenal’s attentions are set to turn to Raya’s setback.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)

Eze crashed home a deserved opening goal. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—5.9: Barely called upon for 45 minutes, then unable to resist Newcastle’s momentum swing. Looked in lots of discomfort when he walked off injured following what looked like a fairly innocuous sequence.

RB: Jurriën Timber—6.7: Seemed to have a completely free role when Arsenal played out from the back, and his positioning was instrumental in Madueke’s equalizer. Did mean he was caught upfield for Newcastle’s first goal, however.

CB: Ezri Konsa—6.5: The presence of William Saliba on the bench may well have loomed large over Konsa, who had struggled to put a foot wrong since joining the club in the summer.

CB: Gabriel—6.5: Seemed to be carrying a hip injury in the first half, but played through. The Brazilian didn’t defend with his usual vigor and intensity.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—6.8: Arteta has liberated his full backs this season, and the swashbuckling Italian relishes the freedom. A couple of surges proved problematic for the hosts, but such forays were infrequent in the second half. Anthony Elanga’s pace gave him something to think about.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—6.2: Arteta was confident that the former Newcastle midfielder would keep his emotions in check as he returned to his old stomping ground. It all started so well, with Guimarães cool under pressure and aiding Arsenal’s build-up. However, he was withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining to a smattering of ironic cheers, with the visitors 2–1 down.

CM: Declan Rice—6.9: Rice was the orchestrator of Arsenal’s build-up, confusing and dismantling Newcastle without the ball. He was in total command, but then looked flustered amid the hosts’ second-half resurgence, picking up a booking.

RW: Noni Madueke—8.5: Madueke is certainly coming into his own in Bukayo Saka’s absence, adding to his goal tally on Tyneside. The winger was a bright spark throughout, with his directness causing Lewis Hall lots of issues.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—6.8: The skipper’s mishap directly led to Newcastle’s equalizer, and although he was occasionally guilty of failing to execute in transition, he did break away and tee up Madueke’s strike.

LW: Eberechi Eze—8.0: It was a clever run from Eze to outwit Amar Dedić before he emphatically crashed home the opening goal. Influence was limited otherwise.

ST: Kai Havertz—7.4: Excellent work for the opening goal, with Havertz complementing his hustle with a perfectly weighted pass in behind for Eze. A nuisance throughout.

SUB: Kepa Arrizabalaga (69’ for Raya)—6.2: A rare Premier League appearance for Arsenal’s No. 2 went pretty well. Did well from set pieces.

SUB: Christos Tzolis (69’ for Eze)—6.6: Had trouble staying onside.

SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (69’ for Guimarães)—6.1: Caught in possession once or twice, but supplied bite.

SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (90+4’ for Havertz)—6.0:

SUB: Mikel Merino (90+4’ for Ødegaard)—N/A

Subs not used: Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Piero Hincapié.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Thorns in Newcastle’s defense. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

This Arsenal defense remains the best in the land, perhaps the continent, yet they were completely rumbled at St. James’ Park. After such a quiet and outright easy opening 45 minutes, the Gunners’ typically stubborn defense wilted. Sure, they weren’t helped by Martin Ødegaard’s air-kick, which led to the equalizer, but this just seemed like one of the very few occasions when Gabriel and Ezri Konsa were physically overpowered, especially from set pieces.

and were physically overpowered, especially from set pieces. Noni Madueke’s strike at the City Ground has certainly emboldened the England international, with the winger starting to relish the responsibility of mitigating Saka’s absence. Often inefficient throughout his senior career, Madueke is beginning to develop a newfound swagger in and around the opposition’s box.

The Numbers That Explain a Classic Game of Two Halves

Newcastle recorded more touches in Arsenal’s box during the opening 10 minutes of the second half (three) than they did during the entire first 45 minutes (one) .

during the opening 10 minutes of the second half than they did during the entire first 45 minutes . The hosts generated all but 0.08 of their 1.73 xG in the second half. Arsenal, meanwhile, notched just 0.10 xG after the restart and were limited to two shots .

of their in the second half. Arsenal, meanwhile, notched just after the restart and were limited to . The Gunners had issues dealing with Newcastle’s set-piece threat, with the Magpies generating more than 1.00 xG from dead-ball situations.

dead-ball situations. Key to Newcastle’s second-half resurgence were aerial duels. The two teams each won 10 in the first half, but the Magpies dominated after the restart, winning 10 of 15.

Statistic Newcastle Arsenal Possession 34% 66% Expected Goals (xG) 1.73 1.48 Total Shots 12 13 Shots on Target 3 4 Big Chances 3 4 Pass Accuracy 73% 86% Fouls Committed 19 7 Corners 6 3