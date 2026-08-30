Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Premier League

Arsenal’s Premier League title defense resumes at Villa Park, where Mikel Arteta’s men will take on a scrambling Aston Villa side on Monday night.

The Gunners picked up where they left off last season, storming past both Manchester City in the Community Shield and Coventry City in their season opener. The defending English champions scored three goals in each game and kept two clean sheets.

Arsenal will hope to keep the strong run of form going against Unai Emery’s ravaged squad, who are licking their wounds following a tough transfer window and a humiliating 4–0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Arteta is still without the injured Jurriën Timber and William Saliba, but he does potentially have two major reinforcements at his disposal on Monday. Former Aston Villa man and new signing Ezri Konsa is available to play, while Bruno Guimarães has returned to training following a groin injury.

Here’s who Arteta could select for the Premier League clash.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

Kai Havertz has the edge over Viktor Gyökeres up top. | Sports Illustrated

GK: David Raya—The newly crowned World Cup winner is on the hunt for his fourth consecutive Premier League Golden Glove award. Raya will look to make it three clean sheets in three matches to kick off the season.

RB: Ben White—So long as Timber remains sidelined, the right flank belongs to White. The England international tallied an assist last weekend and will be keen to put in another strong shift after a mixed 2025–26 campaign.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—The Spaniard’s days are numbered in Arteta’s XI, but he is the favorite to start at Villa Park considering Konsa has not played since July 18.

CB: Gabriel—The center back played every second of Arsenal’s first two matches in 2026–27 and he’s in for another 90 minutes in Birmingham.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Despite Piero Hincapié’s defensive edge, Calafiori comes with the attacking prowess. The fullback already has a goal and an assist to his name in two matches this season.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s captain needs a season of redemption and he’s off to a good start. The Norway international got on the scoresheet against both City and Coventry.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—With Guimarães’s full fitness still in doubt, the door is open for Lewis-Skelly to earn a third consecutive start. Martín Zubimendi is an option as well, but the Spaniard has seemingly fallen down Arteta’s pecking order.

CM: Declan Rice—Many thought the midfielder should’ve won the 2025–26 PFA Player of the Year award for his contributions to the Gunners’ Premier League triumph. Rice is surely more focused on helping Arsenal obtain more silverware this season, though, than on individual honors.

RW: Bukayo Saka—The Gunners are still managing Saka’s fitness, but he opened his account for the season in just 23 minutes against Coventry. Monday’s clash will mark his 315th appearance for Arsenal.

ST: Kai Havertz—It’s hard to deny Havertz the nod when he has two goals in two appearances this season. Viktor Gyökeres likely has to settle for a place on the bench again.

LW: Christos Tzolis—The summer signing was assumed to be a depth option, but Tzolis has gotten off to a flying start in a red shirt. The 24-year-old recorded two assists in the Community Shield triumph and has made the left wing his home as Gabriel Martinelli inches toward an exit.