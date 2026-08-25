PFA Awards 2026: Full List of Award Winners
The 53rd annual Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards was held on Tuesday evening at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, honoring and celebrating the best soccer players in England across the Premier League, the EFL Championship, League One and Two, the Women’s Super League (WSL) and the Women’s Super League 2 for the 2025–26 campaign.
The honors, including Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Team of the Year, are voted on by the players themselves.
Bruno Fernandes was named the men’s Player of the Year, after the Manchester United midfielder broke the Premier League record for the most single-season assists with 21. He is the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2010 to receive the honor.
Manchester City forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw took home her second women’s Player of the Year honor after becoming the first person to win three-consecutive WSL golden boots last season. She scored 21 goals in 22 matches to lead City to the title.
Check out the full list of award winners at the 2026 PFA Awards below.
2026 PFA Awards: Full List of Winners
- PFA Men’s Player of the Year Winner
- PFA Women’s Player of the Year Winner
- PFA Men’s Young Player of the Year Winner
- PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year Winner
- PFA Premier League Team of the Year
- PFA WSL Team of the Year
- PFA Championship Player of the Year
- PFL Championship Team of the Year
- PFA WSL2 Player of the Year
- PFA League One Player of the Year
- PFA League Two Player of the Year
PFA Men’s Player of the Year Winner
Fernandes walked away with the men’s Player of the Year honor, securing an impressive double after he was also named men’s Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association in May.
Nominees
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)
- Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)
- David Raya (Arsenal)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
PFA Women’s Player of the Year Winner
Shaw took home the award, also securing the double after named women’s Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association in May.
Nominees
- Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa)
- Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)
- Lauren James (Chelsea)
- Jess Park (Manchester United)
- Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
PFA Men’s Young Player of the Year Winner
City’s 21-year-old versatile star, Nico O’Reilly, won the men’s Young Player of the Year award.
Nominees
- Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)
- Max Dowman (Arsenal)
- Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)
- Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)
- Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)
PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year Winner
Arsenal forward Olivia Smith, 22, won the women’s Young Player of the Year award for the second-consecutive season.
Nominees
- Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City)
- Veerle Buurman (Chelsea)
- Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses)
- Tōko Koga (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea)
PFA Premier League Team of the Year
The PFA Premier League Team of the Year includes the following 11 players.
- David Raya (GK, Arsenal)
- Gabriel Magalhães (D, Arsenal)
- Nico O’Reilly (D, Manchester City)
- William Saliba (D, Arsenal)
- Jurriën Timber (D, Arsenal)
- Bruno Fernandes (M, Manchester United)
- Declan Rice (M, Arsenal)
- Rayan Cherki (M, Manchester City)
- Erling Haaland (F, Manchester City)
- Antoine Semenyo (F, Manchester City)
- Igor Thiago (F, Brentford)
PFA WSL Team of the Year
The PFA WSL Team of the Year includes the following 11 players.
- Hannah Hampton (GK, Chelsea)
- Kerstin Casparij (D, Manchester City)
- Tōko Koga (D, Tottenham Hotspur)
- Ellie Carpenter (D, Chelsea)
- Emily Fox (D, Arsenal)
- Yui Hasegawa (M, Manchester City)
- Mariona Caldentey (M, Arsenal)
- Jessica Park (M, Manchester United)
- Bunny Shaw (F, Manchester City)
- Alessia Russo (F, Arsenal)
- Lauren James (F, Chelsea)
PFA Championship Player of the Year
Former Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, who now plays for Everton, was named the Championship Player of the Year.
PFL Championship Team of the Year
The PFA Championship Team of the Year includes the following 11 players.
- Carl Rushworth (GK, Coventry City)
- Milan van Ewijk (D, Coventry City)
- Bobby Thomas (D, Coventry City)
- Tristan Crama (D, Millwall)
- Taylor Harwood-Bellis (D, Southampton)
- Hayden Hackney (M, Middlesbrough)
- Matt Grimes (M, Coventry City)
- Jack Rudoni (M, Coventry City)
- Žan Vipotnik (F, Swansea City)
- Haji Wright (F, Coventry City)
- Femi Azeez (F, Millwall)
PFA WSL2 Player of the Year
Birmingham City forward Lily Crosthwaite received the WSL2 Player of the Year award.
Click here for the WSL2 Team of the Year.
PFA League One Player of the Year
Former Leyton Orient forward Dom Ballard, who now plays for Championship side Bristol City, was named the League One Player of the Year.
Click here for the League One Team of the Year.
PFA League Two Player of the Year
Swindon Town forward Aaron Drinan took home the honor of League Two Player of the Year.
Click here for the League Two Team of the Year.
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Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.