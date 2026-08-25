PFA Awards 2026: Full List of Award Winners

The 53rd annual Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards was held on Tuesday evening at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, honoring and celebrating the best soccer players in England across the Premier League, the EFL Championship, League One and Two, the Women’s Super League (WSL) and the Women’s Super League 2 for the 2025–26 campaign.

The honors, including Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Team of the Year, are voted on by the players themselves.

Bruno Fernandes was named the men’s Player of the Year, after the Manchester United midfielder broke the Premier League record for the most single-season assists with 21. He is the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2010 to receive the honor.

Manchester City forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw took home her second women’s Player of the Year honor after becoming the first person to win three-consecutive WSL golden boots last season. She scored 21 goals in 22 matches to lead City to the title.

Check out the full list of award winners at the 2026 PFA Awards below.

2026 PFA Awards: Full List of Winners

PFA Men’s Player of the Year Winner

Bruno Fernandes is the PFA Players’ Player of the Year 🏆



Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/CPkxcnVNVY — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

Fernandes walked away with the men’s Player of the Year honor, securing an impressive double after he was also named men’s Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association in May.

Nominees

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

David Raya (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

PFA Women’s Player of the Year Winner

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year is Bunny Shaw 🏆



Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/dbAA9BBapH — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

Shaw took home the award, also securing the double after named women’s Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association in May.

Nominees

Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Jess Park (Manchester United)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

PFA Men’s Young Player of the Year Winner

Nico O’Reilly is the PFA Young Player of the Year in association with @play_eFootball 🏆



Voted for by the players 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GecMhhOeNB — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

City’s 21-year-old versatile star, Nico O’Reilly, won the men’s Young Player of the Year award.

Nominees

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Max Dowman (Arsenal)

Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)

PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year Winner

Olivia's second PFA Young Player of the Year award. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KAvYQR9zvY — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

Arsenal forward Olivia Smith, 22, won the women’s Young Player of the Year award for the second-consecutive season.

Nominees

Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City)

Veerle Buurman (Chelsea)

Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses)

Tōko Koga (Tottenham Hotspur)

Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea)

PFA Premier League Team of the Year

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year 🏆



Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/8i4WNR5a8y — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year includes the following 11 players.

David Raya (GK, Arsenal)

Gabriel Magalhães (D, Arsenal)

Nico O’Reilly (D, Manchester City)

William Saliba (D, Arsenal)

Jurriën Timber (D, Arsenal)

Bruno Fernandes (M, Manchester United)

Declan Rice (M, Arsenal)

Rayan Cherki (M, Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (F, Manchester City)

Antoine Semenyo (F, Manchester City)

Igor Thiago (F, Brentford)

PFA WSL Team of the Year

The PFA WSL Team of the Year in association with Care Fertility 🏆



Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/94iUFmy5wA — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

The PFA WSL Team of the Year includes the following 11 players.

Hannah Hampton (GK, Chelsea)

Kerstin Casparij (D, Manchester City)

Tōko Koga (D, Tottenham Hotspur)

Ellie Carpenter (D, Chelsea)

Emily Fox (D, Arsenal)

Yui Hasegawa (M, Manchester City)

Mariona Caldentey (M, Arsenal)

Jessica Park (M, Manchester United)

Bunny Shaw (F, Manchester City)

Alessia Russo (F, Arsenal)

Lauren James (F, Chelsea)

PFA Championship Player of the Year

Hayden Hackney is the PFA Championship Players’ Player of the Year in association with Mappin and Webb 🏆



Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/WbE9rRKEaw — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, who now plays for Everton, was named the Championship Player of the Year.

PFL Championship Team of the Year

The PFA Championship Team of the Year in association with @goal 🏆



Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/Q67qysFl52 — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

The PFA Championship Team of the Year includes the following 11 players.

Carl Rushworth (GK, Coventry City)

Milan van Ewijk (D, Coventry City)

Bobby Thomas (D, Coventry City)

Tristan Crama (D, Millwall)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (D, Southampton)

Hayden Hackney (M, Middlesbrough)

Matt Grimes (M, Coventry City)

Jack Rudoni (M, Coventry City)

Žan Vipotnik (F, Swansea City)

Haji Wright (F, Coventry City)

Femi Azeez (F, Millwall)

PFA WSL2 Player of the Year

Lily Crosthwaite is the inaugural winner of the PFA WSL2 Players’ Player of the Year. 🏆



Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/X7XHoleUWi — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

Birmingham City forward Lily Crosthwaite received the WSL2 Player of the Year award.

Click here for the WSL2 Team of the Year.

PFA League One Player of the Year

Former Leyton Orient forward Dom Ballard, who now plays for Championship side Bristol City, was named the League One Player of the Year.

Click here for the League One Team of the Year.

PFA League Two Player of the Year

Swindon Town forward Aaron Drinan took home the honor of League Two Player of the Year.

Click here for the League Two Team of the Year.

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