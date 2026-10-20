Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Madueke Earns Starting Berth

Ten wins from 11 to open their account this season would suggest that all is well on the red half of north London, but Mikel Arteta knows that his supposedly liberated roster still has gears to move through.

It was a grind for the Gunners at the City Ground, who required just one shot on target to defy a stubborn Oliver Glasner-led Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Last season, so many beat Arsenal with the set-piece over-reliance stick, and now that they’re still winning without dominating from dead-ball situations, the narrative has shifted to Arsenal’s performances being rather hard to watch.

Even without William Saliba, the Premier League champions lean on their defence. They remain remarkably stout, and have needed mere bursts of attacking thrust to earn three successive victories after the international break.

They’re likely to require more than a bright spell when they travel to Munich on Wednesday for a blockbuster Champions League duel. This could’ve been last season’s final, and Vincent Kompany’s high-powered Bayern Munich will provide a test that few on the continent can offer.

Here’s how Arsenal could line up at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

GK: David Raya—Raya is often kept quiet due to the outstanding defensive structure ahead of him, yet this feels like a game where Arsenal are going to need the Spaniard’s very best.

RB: Jurrïen Timber—The Dutchman has been a bright spark since recovering from injury, improving his work in the final third. Timber scored in the meeting with Bayern during last season’s league phase.

CB: Ezri Konsa—Arsenal are still without Saliba, but he hasn’t been sorely missed thanks to the club signing Konsa in the summer.

CB: Gabriel—Gabriel locks horns with Harry Kane again after keeping him in check last autumn. Kane has a supreme record against the Gunners, and he‘ll be itching to shine less than a week out from the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arsenal’s attacking X-factor will certainly be grateful that Michael Olise is suspended for Wednesday’s match.

Pick Your Arsenal XI!

CM: Bruno Guimarães—It’s only October, but Arsenal signed Guimarães to deliver on such occasions. His best has been shown off the bench so far.

CM: Declan Rice—Rice is evolving as a passer at the start of the new season, and the Englishman’s work with the ball in both the build-up phase and in transition will be imperative for the visitors in Munich.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka was unable to capitalize on Neco Williams’s early yellow card at the weekend, but he inspired Arsenal off the bench in their 3–0 victory over Lille. He has an excellent record in this competition, notching 23 goal contributions in 31 matches.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s captain starred on Matchday 1 against Napoli, and the approach the visitors take without the ball will likely determine just how influential Ødegaard is on Wednesday.

LW: Noni Madueke—Eberechi Eze was so poor at the City Ground that Madueke probably would’ve started this fixture by default. However, the Englishman cemented his spot down the left by scoring the game’s only goal off the bench. He also found the back of the net in last season‘s clash with Bayern.

ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz will encounter plenty of familiar faces in Munich, and he’ll be keen to put a tough outing in Nottingham behind him.