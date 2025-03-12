Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven: Champions League
Arsenal host PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday.
Arsenal made Champions League history last time out scoring seven goals on the road. PSV's lone goal means they'll need six at Emirates Stadium to just even things up. Mikel Arteta should take advantage of the gap to rotate his squad with Chelsea on the weekend.
Given the draw with Manchester United last weekend, the Premier League title race is more of a formality at this point. Hopes of lifting a trophy lie within a competition they've never won.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against PSV in the second leg.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSV (4-3-3)
GK: Neto—Given the aggregate score, Neto could be handed another start in net.
RB: Ben White—Only appearing off the bench since returning, White gets his first start back.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—The Polish international gives Gabriel a rest.
CB: William Saliba—Arteta rarely likes to completely swap his center back pairing, so Saliba starts.
LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko—Once a permanent feature in the Arsenal lineup, Zinchenko gets a start. Kieran Tierney is also an option here.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard should start in midfield.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino returns to midfield where he's much more comfortable.
CM: Jorginho—The former Chelsea player anchors midfield.
RW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian returned against Manchester United and should start.
ST: Leandro Trossard—With Martinelli back and fit, Trossard should start the game up top.
LW: Raheem Sterling—Sterling comes back into the side and should see a big chunk of the minutes.