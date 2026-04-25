Arsenal’s Premier League Title Hopes Handed Huge Boost Before Newcastle Clash

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal will welcome star winger Bukayo Saka back to the matchday squad for Saturday’s visit from Newcastle United.

Saka has missed over a month with an Achilles problem suffered in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, missing seven games for club and country across all competitions and forced to watch on as Arsenal lost their advantage at the top of the Premier League standings.

The 24-year-old has struggled for fitness this season, with this his third period on the sidelines this year. While none of his injury woes have been particularly serious, they have prevented Saka from building up any sort of momentum.

“We have given him some time because there was a moment that he was struggling to sustain the performances because he wasn’t comfortable at all and we’ve done that so he had the right treatment, the right space,” Arteta explained before the game.

“He had some time as well for himself and now it’s the most important part of the season and he’s back with us.

Arteta: Returning Players Crucial to Title Hopes

Mikel Arteta knows his squad needs a boost. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Watching a fatigued, physically bruised squad fall into a slump at the end of the season is nothing new to Arteta, and it is no coincidence that Arsenal’s title hopes have once again faded during Saka’s latest spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal’s fitness woes are slowly fading, however. Saka returns to the squad alongside left back Riccardo Calafiori, while captain Martin Ødegaard made a surprise return to the starting lineup against City last time out.

“Being available is not enough,” Arteta reflected. “Being available with your best version is what we need in this stage of the season. But at least they are with us. They certainly make us stronger.

“We miss them. And now all the players as well, they’ve just come back as well. They’re going to have more games, more minutes, and hopefully we will see a performance as well.

“[Saka] was in great spirits today. You can see that the sun is shining and that he’s back with the team because he had a different energy. He’s been through a tough period. We certainly missed him, and he’s back with us now.”

The returns of Saka and Calafiori leave Arsenal without just two senior players. Dutch defender Jurriën Timber remains unavailable, while versatile midfielder Mikel Merino is a long-term absentee for the Gunners.

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