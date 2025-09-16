Arsenal Set William Saliba Contract ‘Deadline’ As Real Madrid Lurk
Arsenal are reportedly keen on getting a new deal done with William Saliba by the end of the year as interest from Real Madrid continues to mount.
Locking down Saliba and Bukayo Saka, whose contracts both expire in June 2027, has become a top priority for the Gunners amid their pursuit of Premier League glory. Both players are invaluable pieces of Mikel Arteta’s squad, ones that Arsenal hope will be playing at the Emirates for years to come.
Except Real Madrid are hoping to entice Salbia with a move to the Spanish capital. It is no secret the Spanish giants are targeting the defender, along with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, in a potential blockbuster transfer next summer, prompting Arsenal to expedite their contract deadline for the Frenchman.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners’ contract talks with Saka and Saliba are “going very well,” with Mikel Arteta “very confident” that Arsenal will extend both players. The club is reportedly making Saliba the “main focus” though, given Los Blancos’ interest.
“Arsenal are trying their absolute best to get [Saliba’s deal] done and to get it done as soon as possible, because Arsenal hoped not to enter into 2026 with William Saliba having one year left on his contract,” Romano revealed.
The new timeline gives the Gunners just over three months to come to an agreement with Saliba. If all goes to plan for Arsenal, their star centre back will be kicking off the new year with a fresh extension just in time for the second half of the 2025–26 season.
Until then, though, Real Madrid will “keep a close eye to the situation” as the Spanish giants aim to find a replacement for David Alaba and potentially Antonio Rüdiger, who are both in the final 12 months of their contracts.
While negotiations continue with Arsenal, Saliba will be focused on returning to full match fitness. The 24-year-old only lasted five minutes against Liverpool before an ankle injury forced him off the pitch, keeping him sidelined for the September international break and the Gunners’ 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest.
The good news for Arteta is Saliba was back available for selection for Arsenal’s Champions League opener against Athletic Bilbao.