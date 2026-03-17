Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with the contest locked at 1–1 from the first leg.

Many projected a serene progression into the last eight for the Premier League leaders, but the Gunners were caught cold in Germany last week. Robert Andrich headed Kasper Hjulmand’s side into the lead at the start of the second half, and the visitors required a late Kai Havertz penalty to salvage a result.

They struggled again at the weekend, with Everton mightily unfortunate not to have departed north London on Saturday with at least a point. In the end, the Toffees were undone by a dramatic final act inspired by 16-year-old Max Dowman. Their 2–0 win was followed up by Manchester City dropping points at West Ham United, so Arsenal now boast a handsome nine-point lead in the title race.

Leverkusen were involved in a rather bizarre Bundesliga contest in between these two legs, and they could only muster a point against a Bayern Munich side that was eventually reduced to nine players.

Luis Díaz cancelled out Aleix García’s early opener, but the Colombian was the second Bayern player sent off with six minutes to go. The result leaves Leverkusen sixth in the Bundesliga and five points adrift of Stuttgart in the final Champions League spot.

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen Score Prediction

Gunners to Squeeze into Quarterfinals

Victory on Wednesday will see Arsenal into the quarterfinals. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

There was perhaps an expectation that the tie would already be in Arsenal’s hands by the time the two teams convened at the Emirates on Tuesday, but Leverkusen impressed in the first leg.

Build-up errors had plagued their league phase, but they were precise last week to escape Arsenal’s press and open the game up. Midfield technicians García and Exequiel Palacios were brilliant and the visitors will need to be similarly brave in north London to ensure they’re not overwhelmed.

Leverkusen were victorious away at Manchester City in the league phase, yet it will take something special for them to progress at Arsenal’s expense. The Gunners haven’t played particularly well over the past six weeks, but they’re doing enough to get the job done.

Emirates enlivened: Arsenal might have been greeted by an angsty Emirates faithful had they dropped points on Saturday, but Max Dowman’s record-breaking heroics mean there should be a buoyancy around the place for Leverkusen’s visit. It’s a different competition and while last week’s result renders tension inevitable, the euphoric conclusion to Saturday’s game should facilitate in a spirited atmosphere on Tuesday night.

Arsenal might have been greeted by an angsty Emirates faithful had they dropped points on Saturday, but Max Dowman’s record-breaking heroics mean there should be a buoyancy around the place for Leverkusen’s visit. It’s a different competition and while last week’s result renders tension inevitable, the euphoric conclusion to Saturday’s game should facilitate in a spirited atmosphere on Tuesday night. Stellar home record: The Gunners have won 13 of their 16 Champions League home games with Mikel Arteta in charge—their only defeat came against Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s semifinal.

The Gunners have won 13 of their 16 Champions League home games with Mikel Arteta in charge—their only defeat came against Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s semifinal. Can Leverkusen repeat?: Kasper Hjulmand’s side were as good as they could’ve been in the first leg against a drab Gunners, yet they still failed to secure a much-needed aggregate advantage. It’s a huge ask, away from home, for a repeat of last week’s stellar display.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–1 Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal may have to replace Jurriën Timber. | FotMob

Jurriën Timber was an injury casualty at the weekend, as he was forced off before half-time following a collision with Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye. It’s unclear whether the Dutchman will make a swift enough recovery to play a part on Tuesday.

Ben White, who recently recovered from an injury setback himself, or Cristhian Mosquera, are the alternatives to fill in at right back.

Martin Ødegaard’s knee injury is likely to sideline him until after the upcoming international break, while Leandro Trossard, who picked up a knock in the FA Cup victory at Mansfield Town, was absent from the matchday squad again on Saturday.

Dowman is unlikely to start the second leg despite his decisive cameo at the weekend, but expect the teenager to earn minutes off the bench. Arteta hooked Bukayo Saka after an hour in Leverkusen, with his replacement, Noni Madueke, helping the Gunners turn the tide.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubímendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli, Gyökeres.

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Hjulmand has a striker dilemma. | FotMob

Patrik Schick was an unused substitute in the first leg due to injury, but he was back in Hjulmand’s starting lineup at the weekend. The Danish manager has a big decision to make at the striker position, given that young Christian Kofane impressed in the first leg.

Their injury situation is similar to what it was a week ago, with the visitors set to be without Lucas Vázquez, Mark Flekken, Loïc Badé, Arthur and Eliesse Ben Seghir in north London.

Ben Seghir reportedly has the best chance of coming back in, but inclusion is far from guaranteed.

Forward Martin Terrier is a doubt due to an ankle injury.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Poku, Palacios, García, Grimaldo; Tillmann, Hofmann; Schick.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Tuesday, March 17

: Tuesday, March 17 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Referee : Danny Makkelie (NED)

: Danny Makkelie (NED) VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States Paramount+ United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

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